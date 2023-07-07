The 2023 Winnebago County Fair will be held at the fairgrounds in Thompson on July 13-16.

It will include grandstand events starting at 7 p.m. on July 13 – the new fair event Honey Creek Rodeo that is a family-oriented event with barrel racing, youth contests, and the Scuba Steve Show as well. Beginning at 7 p.m. on July 14 - Cycle Circus Live, which is the largest FMX freestyle entertainment show that combines sports athletes and theatrics, will be followed by Lasting Impressions with Mike Walker.

The grandstand fun will continue at 7 p.m. on July 15 with Tuff Trucks where cars will be crushed and jumped, followed by the tribute band Bon Jour in concert. July 16 will feature the demolition derby, starting at 4:30 p.m. with the beer garden open an hour beforehand.

Other fair attractions this year will include the return of the High Flying Pages, Doyle Carving Niche-Chainsaw Artist, petting zoo and pony rides, inflatables, and knocker ball. There will also be entertainment by Circus Man Jason D’Vaude, the Mind Meddler, and Summer Bash-Barrel Racing.

KIOW is grand marshal

The Winnebago County Fair Board has selected KIOW Radio as the collective grand marshal for this year’s fair parade, which will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. KIOW has been in business for 45-plus years and has consistently contributed to the fair and the local community. The 2023 fair parade route will be the the same as last year, going largely down Second and Fourth Avenues in Thompson. The lineup will begin at the Thompson Pool Park.

Other fair highlights:

July 12 - 4-7 p.m. Static Judging, 6 -9 p.m. Swine Exhibits Arrive, 7 -9 p.m. Beef Pen of 3 Exhibits Weigh-In.

July 13 – 6-9 a.m. Livestock Exhibits Arrive, 9-11 a.m. Sheep, Goats, Swine and Individual Beef Weigh-In; 9-10:30 a.m. Gardening Exhibits Arrive, 10:30 a.m. Judging of 4-H Gardening Exhibits, 3:00 p.m. 4-H and FFA Horse Show, 6 p.m. Little Miss Competition followed by the Queen Coronation.

July 14 - 9:30 a.m. Pen of 3 Beef Judging, 10 a.m. 4-H and FFA Beef/Dairy Show, 2 p.m. 4-H and FFA Sheep/Goat Show, 2:30 p.m. Communication Events and Style Show, 4 p.m. Alpaca Show, 5 p.m. Open Youth Bucket Calf/Bottle Lamb Show.

July 15 – 8 a.m. 4-H and FFA Swine Show, 12:30 p.m. 4-H and FFA Rabbit Show, 4 p.m. 4-H and FFA Poultry Show.

July 16 – 8 a.m. Horse Show – Games, 3 p.m. Parade of Champions and Ribbon Auction, 5:30 p.m. Pictures of State Fair Winners (in 4-H Building), 6 p.m. Release of Exhibits.

For the complete Winnebago County Fair schedule, visit winnebagocoiowafair.com.