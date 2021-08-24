First day of school arrives in Osage

On the first day of school, there is always more than one kind of beginning. For seniors in high school, it is their final first day. For kindergartners, it is their first day ever.

In Osage on Aug. 24, students started the schoolyear on a humid late summer morning. The therapy dogs rest in their rooms and wait for cooler days, smart enough not to exert themselves too much.

Lincoln Elementary kindergarten teacher Sarah Klapperich’s students have never been in a K-12 classroom, but it would be difficult to guess that on a hectic Tuesday. They sit quietly at their desks, for the most part, awaiting the morning bell. A girl asks her teacher whether she can show a friend a drawing she has just completed. It is a work of art.

For Klapperich, the children themselves are the most wonderful part of the first day. It is humbling to her that she is their first teacher. They will never have another. In turn, they entrust her with their happiness.

“Oh, come here honey, I can help you with that,” she says, having honed the skill of speaking with more than one person at a time. As a teacher, she has had 12 years to figure it out.

There are both interruptions and routines, chaos and order, often at the same time.