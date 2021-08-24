First day of school arrives in Osage

On the first day of school, there is always more than one kind of beginning. For seniors in high school, it is their final first day. For kindergartners, it is their first day ever.
In Osage on Aug. 24, students started the schoolyear on a humid late summer morning. The therapy dogs rest in their rooms and wait for cooler days, smart enough not to exert themselves too much.
Lincoln Elementary kindergarten teacher Sarah Klapperich’s students have never been in a K-12 classroom, but it would be difficult to guess that on a hectic Tuesday. They sit quietly at their desks, for the most part, awaiting the morning bell. A girl asks her teacher whether she can show a friend a drawing she has just completed. It is a work of art.
For Klapperich, the children themselves are the most wonderful part of the first day. It is humbling to her that she is their first teacher. They will never have another. In turn, they entrust her with their happiness.
“Oh, come here honey, I can help you with that,” she says, having honed the skill of speaking with more than one person at a time. As a teacher, she has had 12 years to figure it out.
There are both interruptions and routines, chaos and order, often at the same time.
“The relationships you build with the kids is amazing,” Klapperich says. “I saw fourth graders come down to give hugs to their siblings. It’s fun to see that.”
This is also a day for milestones. Osage fourth grade teacher Chad Erickson is celebrating his silver anniversary, marking 25 years in the classroom. There will be no surprise party, confetti or balloons, but he is busy anyway.
For one of his students, it is her first morning in Osage’s school system. Having arrived from Stacyville, Allison Beyer is the only child in Erickson’s classroom. She sits quietly among the perfectly aligned desks in Lincoln Elementary and waits for her new colleagues to file in from the halls.
“It’s not very scary, because I know there are very nice kids here and I’m probably going to make new friends,” Beyer said.
She is most excited about recess.
“Because the playground is really big,” she said.
“First day at a new school and she’s already being interviewed,” Erickson laughs.
After 25 years, he is still not tired of welcoming in the next class of fourth graders.
“It’s always exciting the first day of school,” he said. “We’ve been gone since May, and everyone came in last night for conferences.”
The Osage teachers settled in for a test run the previous afternoon, as students got their pictures taken. Parents were escorted through the halls, and children are not the only new faces for Erickson.
“It’s super exciting to get everyone back in the building,” he said. “We got the year off to a great start.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.