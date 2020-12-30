First COVID-19 vaccinations under way in Hancock, Winnebago counties

Hancock County supervisors did not make any immediate changes to the county's COVID-19 policy with the vaccinations just under way.

At the Dec. 29 Winnebago County Supervisors meeting, Julie Sorenson of Winnebago County Public Health discussed the county's COVID-19 policies and vaccine rollout with supervisors.

Sorenson recommended no changes to the county's current COVID-19 policies and supervisors made no changes at this time. She said that vaccinations of healthcare workers in Winnebago County began on Dec. 23 and continued into the following week. She also noted receiving the newly-approved (for emergency use) Moderna initial vaccines.

Sorenson estimated that more than half of healthcare workers in Winnebago County are taking the vaccine to date. She also said that many clients and members of local communities have been calling to see when they are eligible to receive the vaccines.

She noted that the coming Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout may be available to persons 75 years of age or older, with other community members probably being eligible later. She added that the rollouts are a work in progress and the groups eligible to be vaccinated could continue to change.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

