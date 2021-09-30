Firefighters remember the thrill of the ride

Soon, firefighters will pass through the doors of Lincoln Elementary School in Osage, bringing with them trick-or-treat bags for the students.

After a fire drill, the children return to the station for a tour, smudging the shiny paint of the trucks as they pass through.

The beginning of October is always National Fire Prevention Week. It coincides with the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, which is marking its 150th anniversary.

Young students learn about smoke detectors and stop, drop and roll, which often gets passed on to their parents, who are reminded of their role in replacing smoke alarm batteries.

A part of the children’s training is getting over their fear and becoming accustomed to firefighters and fire gear. The students put on their air packs, because the noise of the firemen’s breathing frightens them. It is called Darth Vader syndrome. Children are allowed to feel the air through their masks.

In the past, Osage third grade teacher Nathan Muhs allowed his students to watch him pull on his firefighter clothes.

“He talks kindergarten-ese pretty easy,” said fireman Josh Olson.

Adrenaline

Training to become a firefighter begins early.

“We’ve been on long enough,” said assistant fire chief Joe Krukow, “that there are now firefighters we had during Fire Prevention Week.”

Kurt Angell has been with the Osage Volunteer Fire Department for 32 years, and fire chief for 18 years. Riding on a firetruck for the first time is memorable to the students in Osage. For Angell, it has not lost its thrill.

Olson and others speak fondly of this adrenaline.

“If you don’t have a little bit of juice running when the tones go off, it might not be the job for you,” added Krukow.

During a fire, Angell wants to be the first one in.

“It’s not always convenient,” he said. “It might be at the worst possible time when the pager goes off. You’ve got to want to go. I don’t want to have a fire, but if there is one, I want to go.”

“For me, it’s the drive to help,” Olson said. “I don’t like standing on the sidelines.”

The men miss dinner parties, family time and dates, sometimes breathless in subzero temperatures as flames devour what is left of a house.

Adrenaline can also be a bad thing.

“The leading cause of death for firefighters isn’t burning houses,” Angell said. “It’s heart attacks. Because we go from zero to 90 in four seconds. You dump all that adrenaline in your system. An athlete warms up before he performs. We don’t get that.”

They show up in church clothes, softball pants, and whatever else they might be wearing when the call comes. As long as they have socks, it is fine. They must lay down everything and focus on the fire.

There are 30 volunteers on the fire department. That means less than one percent of Osage’s population respond to fires. While many might be willing to help, there is no substitute for rigorous training. Olson said they spend more time training than in the field.

“We are the only 30 people who can do that job,” Olson said. “So we need to be ready.”

“There are departments where if you’re behind on your training, they just pull your boots,” Angell said. “They get really motivated then. It’s volunteer, not voluntary.”

PTSD

Firefighters must also deal with gruesome scenes and the loss of life, whether during a fire or a vehicle accident. When Angell started, the department had just begun using the Jaws of Life. Cars have changed. If a wire is cut and an airbag triggered, it could blow a fireman out. Electric cars might still be running.

“We’ve seen some bad stuff,” Krukow said.

“We had one gentleman die in a fire,” Angell said. “I’ve been in where people have died, but this guy was burnt. One young firefighter walked in and saw that, and it was bothering him. He was having trouble sleeping. He wasn’t his normal self. A retired firefighter talked to him, and it helped him come out of it.”

The worst incidents often involve children. After the death of one young girl, the entire department sat in their meeting room and talked.

“That’s the worst thing,” Angell said. “It’ll eat at you.”

This can lead to symptoms bordering on post-traumatic stress disorder. Krukow encourages his men not to hold it inside.

“We don’t care who you talk to, just talk to somebody,” he said.

These firefighters, when they go into the schools, emphasize the volunteer part of volunteer firefighting, that these men and women have jobs just like their parents, yet they still choose to risk their lives.

Their occupations include welders, mechanics, elementary school teachers, salesman, carpenters and more. In some ways, it gives an advantage to small-town volunteers.

“It takes all those trades and disciplines to get things done,” Angell said. “Sometimes when you get to a fire, their area of expertise comes into play.”

As the son of a firefighter, Angell was born to do the job. When he was young, every week was Fire Prevention Week. While he went out of state to attend college and wrestle at Purdue, he knew he would become a firefighter, whether he returned home or not.

When he joined Osage’s fire department, many of his colleagues had served with his father.

A firefighter must live within 10 road miles of Osage. At one time, it was the city limits. Some men move in order to serve.

“When my dad was on, half of the guys with Main Street businesses were on the fire department,” Angell said. “Nobody drove. They actually ran down to the station.”

The firetrucks have gotten bigger, taller and faster. When Angell started, they rolled out of the station with 3,000 gallons of water. Now, they can carry 8,000 gallons. The goal has always been to hit the fire hard, right away, to slow it down.

Monsters

Krukow has been a volunteer since 1999, Olson since 2002. There have been several fires that tested the Osage firefighters most.

One was the Main Street fire of 2001, which Angell calls the biggest he has seen. Ironically, it happened during Fire Prevention Week. They fought the blaze for 14 hours. It cost Osage two buildings.

At what they call the supper club fire, it was like a horror movie. They knew the monster was in the building, but not where. It turned out it was in the basement. They stood above trying to find a way in, hoping it would not pull them down through the floor.

Today, thermal imaging cameras would have given the firefighters an edge.

Krukow said the slaughterhouse fire was the coldest. During these fires, it is a few inches from subzero to burning hot.

“We had a chicken house up here on the hill,” Krukow said of another cold fire. “In the wintertime, you never shut off a nozzle. You let it trickle.” He watched the hose freeze and contract. “That’s when you know it’s cold.”

Gloves get wet and freeze, making the use of fine motor skills difficult. The firemen must watch for frostbite, since adrenaline prevents them from knowing they are cold.

And in the summer, they put on the same clothes, but the problem then is heatstroke.

It is all in a day’s work.

"Sometimes you have to decide," Krukow said. "This is what we’re going to let the fire have, but it’s not getting this.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

