Fired cop threatens to sue Buffalo Center for wrongful termination, seeks $90,000

The countdown clock is ticking for the city of Buffalo Center.
The city received a letter this week from a Des Moines lawfirm representing fired police officer Dustin Buck giving the city until April 22 to respond to a suggested settlement of $90,000 and claiming Buck was wrongfully terminated.
"What I take from Mayor Davids' reason for the termination of Mr. Buck is that he did not want Mr. Buck to fulfill his obligations as a peace officer and cite or arrest intoxicated individuals and his actions in policing said individuals unlawfully cost him his job," wrote attorney Christopher Stewart in the letter dated April 13 and obtained by the Globe Gazette.
Buck was hired as the city's interim police chief in January 2020. In March of this year, after Buck visited a bar open after 2 a.m. and told it close, he received a text from Mayor John Davids, who wrote, "Writing citations or arresting people for have [sic] one to [sic] many I will not tolerate!!!"
That led to a phone conversation, which Buck recorded and wherein he told Mayor Davids that he could not follow the mayor's dictate to not cite people for OWIs.
Davids can then be heard asking: "You don’t think it’s possible in a small town like Buffalo Center to just make sure they get home safely?"
The response from Buck: "No. That’s not proper anywhere. That’s not how I’m trained. And, like I said, it’s unethical for you to tell me that."
On March 19, Buck was fired.
In the letter Buck's attorney Stewart sent to Buffalo Center's attorney, Don Hemphill, Stewart writes that "I am confident based upon the facts of this case, that a jury would award substantial damages for front pay, back pay, emotional distress and punitive damages." After adding on attorney's fees, Stewart warned the city could be held liable for more than $165,000 in addition to damages and pay. The $90,000 settlement would remove the possibility of any adverse publicity the city would likely receive as a result of Davids' actions, Stewart wrote.
The attorney gave the city until April 22 to respond.
City attorney Hemphill said he could not comment on the letter due to its threat of litigation.
