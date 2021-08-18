File for Nov. 2 election Aug. 23 through Sept. 16 in Winnebago County

The Winnebago County Auditor's Office has announced that the filing period for the Nov. 2 election for city and school offices is Aug. 23-Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.

For an affidavit of candidacy or nomination papers, follow these online links:

For candidates guides, follow these online links:

The number of signatures required for city council or mayor are: Buffalo Center 10, Forest City 25, Lake Mills 10, Leland 10, Rake 10, Scarville 5, and Thompson 10.

The number of signatures required for school board are: North Iowa School District 23, Forest City School District 50, and Lake Mills School District 30.

Candidates for city offices must bring their nomination papers to the county auditor’s office (and candidates for school offices to the individual school secretary's office) with a signed affidavit by 5 p.m. on Sept. 16.

For more information, call the auditor’s office at 641-585-3412

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

