Field day is scheduled for June 16 at ISU's Kanawha research farm

A field day will held on June 16 the Iowa State University Northern Research and Demonstration Farm in Kanawha.

The event will take place at the farm’s southern location, one mile south of the main farm on County Road R35, or 1040 James Avenue. Registration and refreshments will begin at 9 a.m. and the field day will start at 9:30 a.m. Certified crop adviser credits will be available. Lunch will be served at noon and the field day will conclude by 1 p.m.

Tar spot, recent analysis of the corn nitrogen rate calculator and a review of current growing season issues will highlight the summer field day.

Farm superintendent Matt Schnabel will begin the day with a season review of the farm activities. He will be followed by North Central Iowa Research Association President Greg Guenther, who will provide an update on an on-going capital campaign.

Alison Robertson, corn pathologist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will discuss current concerns with tar spot and fungicide timing. Graduate students Mitchell Baum and Kyle King will discuss interactions between plant density and nitrogen rates on economic optimum ranges and yearly variability of the economic optimum N rate for corn.

Gentry Sorenson and Angie Rieck-Hinz, field agronomists with ISU Extension and Outreach, will discuss current crop management topics including planting date impacts on yield potential, crop development, and pest issues. Depending on planting and herbicide application timing, an optional tour of the herbicide mode of action demonstration plots will be available to tour.

The board of directors of the North Central Iowa Research Association will briefly meet upon the conclusion of lunch. This field day will be free and open to all interested people.

