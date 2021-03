After a year away, the 2021 Osage FFA Spring Banquet will be in-person this year. The event will take place at Osage Community Schools on Sunday, April 25.

Formal invites will be sent in the next few weeks to members, their families and special guests.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m. the meal is served, followed by a program in the old high school gym.

Organizers will follow COVID precautions during the meal and program.

