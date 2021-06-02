Fertile's Anderson, Forest City's Olson graduate with college honors

Caprice Anderson of Fertile and Ashley Olson of Forest City received bachelors degrees from Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies on May 8.

Anderson graduated Cum Laude with a grade point average between 3.50–3.69 and a major in English teaching. She is the daughter of Amber Anderson.

Olson graduated Magna Cum Laude with a grade point average between 3.70–3.89 and a major in English teaching and secondary education. She is the daughter of Steven and Karolyn Olson.

Northwestern College is a Christian college of more than 1,500 students in Orange City

