 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fertile's Anderson, Forest City's Olson graduate with college honors
0 comments

Fertile's Anderson, Forest City's Olson graduate with college honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Caprice Anderson of Fertile and Ashley Olson of Forest City received bachelors degrees from Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies on May 8.

Anderson graduated Cum Laude with a grade point average between 3.50–3.69 and a major in English teaching. She is the daughter of Amber Anderson.

Olson graduated Magna Cum Laude with a grade point average between 3.70–3.89 and a major in English teaching and secondary education. She is the daughter of Steven and Karolyn Olson.

Northwestern College is a Christian college of more than 1,500 students in Orange City

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News