Fertile Days will start with movie night Aug. 12, close with Aug. 14 service

Fertile Days will be held August 12-14, kicking off with a movie at the Fertile Library starting at 9 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Following the Fertile Fireman's Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. and the Fertile Days 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. on Aug. 13, a parade will be held at 10:30 a.m. A library book and bake sale will also be held from 9 a.m. to noon. A kids pedal pull will be held immediately following the parade.

Saturday afternoon activities will also include a petting zoo, yard games, face painting, inflatables, and bags tournament in the park. A community meal will begin at 5 p.m. in the Fertile Community Center, followed by Bingo. The Borderline Band and fireworks at the town's ball field will finish the night.

A 10 a.m. community service will be held in the park on Aug. 14.