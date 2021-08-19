Fertile Days weekend festivities on Aug. 13-15 celebrate 165 years

The Fertile community celebrated the town’s 165th anniversary during the annual Fertile Days on Aug. 13-15.

Events actually kicked off with a special showing of the Disney movie "Luca" in the Fertile Library parking lot on the night of Aug. 13.

On Aug. 14, the grand parade was followed by the dedication of flags at Fertile City Hall by Legion Post 110. There were free root beer floats provided by the Church of Christ and a library book and bake sale.

Other events included fire truck rides, a kids’ pedal pull, a petting zoo, yard games, flea market, balloon animals and face painting, a horse show tournament, community bingo, a bag toss tournament, and a community supper prior to hayrides, live music by the Borderline Band, and fireworks.

On Aug. 15, a fireman’s breakfast and an outdoor community church service were held.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0