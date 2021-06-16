FEMC seeking grant applications

The Foundation for the Enhancement of Mitchell County (FEMC) has announced its upcoming 2021 grant cycle.
Over the last 16 years, the FEMC Board of Directors has awarded more than $1.1 million in grant funding to over 360 Mitchell County projects and/or non-profit organizations.
Information about the amount of funding FEMC will have available to grant should be available in August. Due to the expected funds returning to normal, the maximum grant request has been changed back to $10,000.
According to a press release, the FEMC looks to fund projects that address significant community issues; present innovative, creative, and practical proposals which build on community strengths; develop the leadership potential of the community; involve the people served in the planning and implementation of the program; provide a plan for sustainability beyond the funding period; and capital projects that impact a significant number of Mitchell County residents.
The FEMC offers grants in the following areas: health and fitness, environmental quality, community development, and life learning.
The 2021 FEMC applications will be due Aug. 30, 2021; funding announcements will be made at an evening awards celebration in late October. Eligible applicants include 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, not-for-profit organizations and 170(b) units of government organizations.
Applications will be available on July 6 by contacting the MCEDC offices at 641-732-4790 or mcedc@mitchellcoia.us. They will also be posted on our Facebook page (The Foundation for the Enhancement of Mitchell County).
According to the release, the FEMC was formed in 2005 with the purpose to foster private giving, strengthen service providers and improve the conditions of Mitchell County. To these ends, the foundation will promote endowment building, grant making, organizational collaboration, and public leadership for the benefit of the Mitchell County area.
The Foundation for the Enhancement of Mitchell County is soliciting endowed gifts that will help further this foundation for Mitchell County. Gifts made to a FEMC permanent endowment account may be eligible for a 25 percent Iowa Tax Credit. For further information, contact FEMC President Gina Goddard at 641-832-8023 or the MCEDC office at 641-732-4790.