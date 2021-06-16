FEMC seeking grant applications

The Foundation for the Enhancement of Mitchell County (FEMC) has announced its upcoming 2021 grant cycle.

Over the last 16 years, the FEMC Board of Directors has awarded more than $1.1 million in grant funding to over 360 Mitchell County projects and/or non-profit organizations.

Information about the amount of funding FEMC will have available to grant should be available in August. Due to the expected funds returning to normal, the maximum grant request has been changed back to $10,000.

According to a press release, the FEMC looks to fund projects that address significant community issues; present innovative, creative, and practical proposals which build on community strengths; develop the leadership potential of the community; involve the people served in the planning and implementation of the program; provide a plan for sustainability beyond the funding period; and capital projects that impact a significant number of Mitchell County residents.

The FEMC offers grants in the following areas: health and fitness, environmental quality, community development, and life learning.