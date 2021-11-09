FEMC awards $128,000 in grant funds

The Foundation for the Enhancement of Mitchell County (FEMC) wrapped up its 2021 grant making cycle by awarding $127,834.30 in grant funds to 18 different non-profit organizations and projects in Mitchell County.

Projects funded this year by the FEMC include:

Osage Education Foundation, Outdoor Classroom, Riceville Ambulance Service, Stryker Power Load Cot System, Wee Saints Daycare, Playground Equipment, St. Ansgar Community Betterment, North Cedar Food Bank, Mitchell County Economic Development, Meeting Technology, Stacyville Public Library, Library Storage Solutions Upgrade, Stacyville Fire Department, New Grass Rig Pickup, Riceville First, Concession Stand Update, St. Ansgar Trail Committee, Trail Expansion, Osage Community Daycare, We Are Going Places, Osage Senior Citizens Inc., You Will Wonder Where the Yellow Went, Osage Park and Recreation, Inclusive Playground and Splash Pad Park, South Square, South Square Water Proofing, D.A.R.T., Power Up St. Ansgar, St. Ansgar Community School, Chemistry Lab Demonstration Hood, Nissen Public Library, Automation Migration, Osage Conservation Club, Facility Updates for OASIS School, Mitchell County Historical Society, and Log House Interpretive Center Construction.

According to a press release, the total cost of the above funded projects is $1,385,889. The Foundation for the Enhancement of Mitchell County grants will leverage $1,258,054.70 in other funds to bring these projects to reality in Mitchell County.

The FEMC Board of Directors expects to launch their next grant making cycle in July 2022. Eligible applicants include 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, not-for-profit organizations and 170(b) units of government organizations.

According to the release, the FEMC looks to fund projects that address significant community issues; present innovative, creative, and practical proposals which build on community strengths; develop the leadership potential of the community; involve the people served in the planning and implementation of the program, provide a plan for sustainability beyond the funding period, capital projects that impact a significant number of Mitchell county residents.

The Foundation for the Enhancement of Mitchell County was formed in 2005 with the purpose to foster private giving, strengthen service providers and improve the conditions of Mitchell County. To these ends, the foundation will promote endowment building, grant making, organizational collaboration, and public leadership for the benefit of the Mitchell County area.

The Foundation for the Enhancement of Mitchell County is presently soliciting endowed gifts that will help further this foundation for Mitchell County. Gifts made to the FEMC permanent endowment by year end may be eligible for a 25 percent Iowa Tax Credit. For further information, contact FEMC President Gina Goddard at 641-832-8023 or the MCEDC office at 641-732-4790.

