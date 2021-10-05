Feenstra representative to be in Hancock, Winnebago Counties Oct. 27

A Representative of U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa, District 4) will be available in Hancock and Winnebago Counties on Oct. 27.

A representative of Feenstra's office will be available that day from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Garner Chamber of Commerce at 485 State Street in Garner.

A representative will also be available from 9-11 that morning at Forest City Economic Development, 145 South Clark Street in Forest City.

The representative can assist constituents with casework relating to passports, veterans’ benefits, and other federal programs.

