Feenstra lauds city, school collaborative efforts during Forest City visit

Local community leaders provided U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) tours of the John V. Hanson Career Center and the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City on July 6.

“It was a pleasure to be here and see what Forest City has and how they worked collaboratively with the school districts and NIACC,” Feenstra said. “When you work collaboratively, these things happen.”

Viewing the career center's hospital simulation room where hands-on health care and nurses training is provided, Feenstra was informed that EMS courses are also offered there via Forest City’s EMS system.

“It’s a need all over, 120 hours that they have to put in and always needing people,” Feenstra said. “This is probably the number one thing I hear for health care. They’re in crisis mode right now. They’re using third parties.”

Forest City Mayor Barney Ruiter noted that there will be an EMS essential service vote in Winnebago County this fall. It could result in a countywide tax to help fund county EMS services with a 60 percent favorable vote.

“We need help to try to get this through,” said Ruiter, noting declines in EMS and fire department personnel. “We’ve had meetings, but no conclusions.”

Feenstra agreed, noting the importance of the issue.

“It’s a different game,” Feenstra said. “We just can’t get volunteers anymore. When you call 911, you need someone to show up, because your life’s on the line.”

Feenstra toured the entire career center, which also included areas for advanced manufacturing, construction trades, and information technology.

“This is incredible,”Feenstra said. “I applaud everyone putting this all together. It’s well thought out. I’ve been to lots of schools and they have to pick areas. You’re doing it all.”

Serving as tour guide was Director Jim Haag, who oversees the career center that is a North Iowa Area Community College venture in partnership with the Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Lake Mills, and North Iowa High Community School Districts.

“We were blessed to have a lot of funding on the front end,” said Haag, citing the generosity of the Hanson Family Foundation and others. Haag thanked the City of Forest City and Forest City Economic Development for making it possible to secure the site. He thanked the schools and local businesses for making it possible to start the first year of the work-based learning program in the 2021-22 school year when the building was not yet ready.

“We’re excited to come back in August and come back with a full year here,” said Haag, noting that enrollment is anticipated to be up to 45-50 students.

Feenstra asked Chad Reece, Winnebago Industries Vice President of Government and Industry Relations, how actively companies try to recruit future employees from the center.

“We do see great opportunities here,” Reece said. “Everyone has a fair shot at those kids.”

Reece and Haag noted that corporate partnerships could have some impact on future career and employment pursuits of some students.

“We did a Winnebago (Industries) day here,” Haag said. “They did a really good job talking about what that faction of Winnebago does.”

At the Boman Fine Arts Center, Waldorf President Bob Alsop echoed Haag’s sentiment regarding the generosity of donors and the Hanson Foundation that helped make it the reality it is today.

The 625-seat auditorium was set up for the BrickStreet community theatre production of “Matilda” as Alsop recited a long list of regular activities that often require quick turnaround on changes to the stage and surrounding areas. Alsop thanked Mayor Ruiter and Forest City Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann for their partnership with Waldorf University in the center that has been used widely for their many events since its opening in 2018.

President Alsop also touted the university’s pending transition of ownership to the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation. He said a move to nonprofit status should be a good thing. He also noted that the Foundation has always respected the Judeo-Christian tradition of Waldorf.

In the large room behind the stage, Alsop showed Feenstra how some of the fast transitions are accomplished for various performances. In a large room located beneath the auditorium seats, Alsop noted the importance of having ample storage space for various activities. The room also doubles as a concrete reinforced storm shelter.

“Remote cameras on the side here are a fairly new addition,” said Alsop.

Regarding the dense schedule of band, choir, and musical performances in the auditorium, Alsop said all that went into creating a top-notch acoustic environment is notable.

“Listening to the sound and acoustics on the bleachers in the gym and then coming here, it’s pretty much night and day,” Alsop said.

Following his Forest City visit, Feenstra was on his way to visit Prestage Foods in Eagle Grove on the next day.