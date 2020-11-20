Feeling anxious, depressed common close to holidays

The winter season is upon us and the colder weather may bring individuals further into isolation.
According to a release from Senior Life Solutions, an affiliate of Hancock county Health System and MercyOne, many Americans have been hunkering down amid the COVID-19 pandemic since early March and this prolonged isolation may take its toll on individuals, especially the elderly population.
A report from the American Psychological Association states that more than 12 million Americans over age 65 live alone. Beyond the feelings of stress and anxiety that may accompany wintertime and the upcoming holidays, families are facing the death of loved ones, grave illnesses, prolonged isolation, and loss of income due to the pandemic.
These stressors can make the holiday blues feel even bluer this year, and the HCHS-Senior Life Solutions program is designed to help older adults in the community, according to the release.
“This time of year can be a reminder of lost loved ones, lack of access to family traditions, or other changes that may bring about stress and anxiety. These feelings may be exacerbated by the stressors of the pandemic," said Jillian Carpenter, LMSW, Program therapist for Senior Life Solutions. "Many seniors in our community who are practicing social distancing due to COVID-19 may not see their family during the holidays this year. As a community, we must step up and identify individuals in need of support."
Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of older adults typically ages 65 and older struggling with depression and anxiety often related to aging. The focus is on helping seniors in the community navigate difficult life transitions and regain their quality of life not just during the holiday season, but year-round.
For many, the holiday blues will bring temporary feelings of depression or anxiety during the holiday season; however, for some those feelings will linger. Individuals who are already struggling with their emotional health should take steps of extra self-care during this time.
Below is a list of suggestions that may help counteract the holiday blues:
• Get enough sleep or rest
• Spend time speaking with supportive people on the phone
• Don’t drink alcohol if you are feeling down
• Take walks
• Stay within budget
• Set reasonable expectations
• Do something you enjoy whether it be walking the dog, or sewing a new scarf
• Enjoy all the wonderful food but don’t binge
• Find a local organization who is organizing a phone bank to call seniors who are isolated by COVID-19
• Celebrate a loved one’s life by sharing positive memories
• Forgive yourself, we all make mistakes
For some, the holidays can bring on temporary depression, and for others, it may be chronic. If you or someone you know is struggling with symptoms of the winter blues or a difficult life transition, contact HCHS’s Senior Life Solutions at 641-843-5300.
