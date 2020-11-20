Feeling anxious, depressed common close to holidays

The winter season is upon us and the colder weather may bring individuals further into isolation.

According to a release from Senior Life Solutions, an affiliate of Hancock county Health System and MercyOne, many Americans have been hunkering down amid the COVID-19 pandemic since early March and this prolonged isolation may take its toll on individuals, especially the elderly population.

A report from the American Psychological Association states that more than 12 million Americans over age 65 live alone. Beyond the feelings of stress and anxiety that may accompany wintertime and the upcoming holidays, families are facing the death of loved ones, grave illnesses, prolonged isolation, and loss of income due to the pandemic.

These stressors can make the holiday blues feel even bluer this year, and the HCHS-Senior Life Solutions program is designed to help older adults in the community, according to the release.