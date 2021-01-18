Feb.15 application cutoff for conservation easements

The Hancock Soil and Water Conservation District, based in Garner, asks Hancock County residents interested in obtaining permanent conservation easements to protect and restore wetlands and agricultural working lands to submit applications by Feb. 15.

According to a release, applications and required documents can be provided through the USDA’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP).

Through the ACEP wetland component, Wetland Reserve Easements (WRE), USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) provides technical and financial assistance to private landowners and tribal entities to protect and restore wetlands through the purchase of a wetland conservation easement. NRCS will enroll eligible land through permanent or 30-year easements.

NRCS also provides financial assistance to eligible entity partners for purchasing Agricultural Land Easements (ALE) that protect the ag land use and conservation values of eligible land. For working farms, ALE helps farmers keep their land in agriculture. This program also helps protect grazing uses by conserving grasslands and pastures.