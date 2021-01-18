Feb.15 application cutoff for conservation easements

The Hancock Soil and Water Conservation District, based in Garner, asks Hancock County residents interested in obtaining permanent conservation easements to protect and restore wetlands and agricultural working lands to submit applications by Feb. 15.
According to a release, applications and required documents can be provided through the USDA’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP).
Through the ACEP wetland component, Wetland Reserve Easements (WRE), USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) provides technical and financial assistance to private landowners and tribal entities to protect and restore wetlands through the purchase of a wetland conservation easement. NRCS will enroll eligible land through permanent or 30-year easements.
NRCS also provides financial assistance to eligible entity partners for purchasing Agricultural Land Easements (ALE) that protect the ag land use and conservation values of eligible land. For working farms, ALE helps farmers keep their land in agriculture. This program also helps protect grazing uses by conserving grasslands and pastures.
Private landowners and tribal entities can contact their local NRCS office to find out if they have eligible wetlands on their property, how to complete the application form, or for information about required ownership documents. Iowa Land Trusts can contact the NRCS State Office in Des Moines at 515-284-4262 for assistance with the application process.
To learn more about ACEP, visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/ia/programs/easements/acep/ or contact the Hancock County NRCS office by calling 641-923-2837, extension 3. Most USDA Service Centers are open for business by phone appointment only, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.