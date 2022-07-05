FCIS Insurance names Thompson as manager of its commercial insurance lines

Forest City based FCIS Insurance recently announced the naming of a new manager of its commercial insurance lines.

Jake Thompson assumed the role on July 1, taking over the responsibilities previously held by Mary Peterson. Peterson will continue to work with current commercial clients on a part-time basis, as she celebrates her 15th anniversary working with the company.

As part of his management duties, Thompson will also oversee the operations of Donat Insurance, a wholly owned partner company that specializes in event and specialty insurance. He has been with FCIS Insurance since August 2020.

Courtney Wooge, President of FCIS Insurance and partner in the Scali Insurance Group, said the transition in leadership of the commercial lines should be smooth as Peterson will continue working with current clients.

“I am grateful Mary will continue to serve our valued customers as an agent as we celebrate her 15th anniversary with the company,” Wooge said. “She has been a valuable part of our team and I am happy she is able to enjoy more time with her family.”

Wooge also expressed optimism regarding Thompson's promotion.

“Since Jake joined FCIS Insurance, he has shown his dedication to our company and our customers," Wooge said. "I am confident that his leadership will help our continued growth and provide the service our customers are accustomed to.”

