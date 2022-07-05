FCIS Insurance expands again with acquisition of Garden City RV Insurance

A national leader in recreational vehicle insurance is growing again. FCIS Insurance, through its parent company, Scali Insurance Group, is acquiring Garden City RV Insurance.

The company, based in Missoula, Montana, will become part of the growing insurance group based in Forest City, according to a news release.

The transaction took place on July 1. Keith Nelson is the founder and current owner of Garden City Insurance. He will continue as a consultant for FCIS Insurance through the end of 2022, then retire.

“I am excited to move my clientele to FCIS Insurance, knowing they will be taken care of by one of the leaders in our industry," Nelson said. "I am confident their team will provide the kind of service I have been proud to have provided.”

Courtney Wooge, President of FCIS Insurance and partner in Scali Insurance Group, said he is excited to add Garden City Insurance.

“Keith’s clients are the type of clients that we want to work for: Hard-working Americans who love the RV lifestyle,” said Wooge.

As part of the acquisition, FCIS Insurance will expand its operation. As such, FCIS is seeking talented individuals to join its team. For more information, interested persons may contact the FCIS office in Forest City at 800-331-1520.

