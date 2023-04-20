Forest City’s April 15 “Enchanted Forest” themed grand march and prom was followed by a destination post prom. It was the second straight year, students chose a destination after-prom party. In fact, the location was such a hit last year that it was replicated – Grand Slam in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Parent and teacher Lacy Jerome said students voted on several choices for this year’s theme. They were polled earlier in the school year about post-prom with at least 40% in favor the bus trip to Grand Slam and many others not having a strong preference, according to Jerome, who along with Kari Olson and Shelly Skjeie formed this year’s leadership team from the prom/post-prom committee.

“This is, hopefully, meaningful and different,” Jerome said. “My daughter (Jaden Jerome) said she had a good time. The idea was floated to alternate it each year, but more seemed to be leaning to leaving again this year. Speaking to parents who had experience last year, it was a lot less work to go out of town than to host and plan activities.”

So, about 120 students and seven parent chaperones loaded three charter buses after the dance with snack bags for anyone who wanted them and movies to watch there and back. At Grand Slam, there were two hours of batting cages, laser tag, mini golf, arcades, trampolines, go karts, bumper cars, unlimited pizza and soda, and more.

“Prom was a success,” declared Jerome. “Kids had a good time. I think everything was seamless and flowed really well. The final product was good and I hope all the kids thought so too.”

But it required planning that spanned most the course of the school year with the leadership team meeting with FCHS Principal Ken Baker on Aug. 30 and the full committee meeting in October to form committees on which they would serve and prioritize.

“People chose what they wanted to help with and fundraising and reservations started right away,” Jerome said. “The majority of the school year was spent on it. It was a great group of committee members and Mr. Baker was really helpful.”

Principal Baker requested Jerome’s assistance in the tradition of junior parents assisting. In 18 years with the school district, it was her first experience helping with prom and she said it was good work by everyone involved.

“Kelli Harms did a tremendous job with fundraising, decorating, and cleanup,” Jerome said. “We appreciated the hard work of the fundraising committee. We really could not have done anything without the funds and are just really thankful for those who raised funds. (Kelli Harms) and Kari Olson did a ton of that.”

There was also a group of about 20 committee members and a subgroup that really worked hard to bring the prom theme to life with props and decorations for the grand march and prom.

“Some couples did a really great job,” said Jerome. “One parent, Maddie Smith, really had a vision of what an enchanted forest meant to her and they all executed her plan really well.

The final result included a bridge, swing, trees, logs, benches, greenery, walking path, and star and candle light.

Joining Smith to help build everything were Shawn and Kari Olson as well as Bill and Patti Kawalek.

“Everyone helped with sanding and staining,” Jerome said. “Some people showed up the night before to put everything together.”

Teacher Mark Jenkins volunteered his time to serve as the disc jockey for this year’s prom.

"We appreciate Mr. Baker trusting us as the leadership team and we would like to thank our donors," Jerome said. "Nothing would be possible without them."

Donors for 2023 included Abels Financial, MBT Bank, NSB Bank, Cabin Coffee, Chris’ Kettle Corn, Dale’s Autobody, Farmers Coop Association, First Choice Realty, Forest City Family Dentistry, Forest City Ford, Forest City Vet Clinic, Holland Contracting, G & H Auto Parts, Jennings/Hall Insurance, KIOW Radiom LaHarv Construction, Larsen Plumbing & Heating, Metro by T-Mobile, Miller Pharmacy, Nelson Plumbing & Heating, Schott Funeral Home Siegrist, Jones & Bakke Law, WCTA, and Winnebago Industries.