Friendly faces associated with the Forest City Education Foundation greeted basketball fans in the FCHS cafeteria with warm food on a very cold Feb. 3 night.

It was a welcome addition to the varsity hoops action for Lake Mills and Forest City fans alike.

“There were a lot of people that were in town for that game,” Forest City Education Foundation Executive Director Liz Thompson said. “It was nice to see so many Lake Mills people come and enjoy the meal too. We actually ended up running out of food, which is a good problem to have.”

Thompson said that 180 people were served. She said that numbers have been lower for some of the Foundation’s tailgate events in the winter, so this year’s was definitely more successful than anticipated. The popular tailgates are held at various times throughout the year.

While the suggested donation for the meal this year was $8, Thompson said some always give way more than that. She also thanked Jennings & Hall Financial Group LLC for their continued support.

“The last several years, they’ve been generously offering to match the first $3,000 we receive in donations,” Thompson said.

Thompson noted that the tailgate is on the list of opportunities for Forest City students to meet the Foundation’s scholarship requirements by working an event. Students helped setup for the tailgate and split time on meal shifts. Thompson and Foundation Board Members also helped with the event and took advantage of the opportunity to mingle with local community members.

“It’s one more way to show support for the Forest City Community School District,” Thompson said, “and there are still people that don’t fully understand what we do here at the Foundation."

Proceeds from the event will help fund the Foundation’s education programs, academic night, John Baylor (ACT preparatory) classes, and the awarding of scholarships to graduating seniors.

“Events like this one where we’re actually not seeking large donations just makes it kind of a fun, low-key event to have,” Thompson said. “Everyone is coming to support the team and the school, they are always appreciative of the things we do. We do try not to step on the toes of the concession stand people and they always have different things than us.”

This year’s meal included hot beef sundaes, piled high similar to ice cream sundaes, but with mashed potatoes, gravy, shredded cheese, and tomato.

“It was kind of fun doing that up and offering something different,” Thompson said. “It was very bitter cold, so it was nice to have a warm meal inside.”

Thompson said students that are involved with events like this can see why the Foundation is doing what it’s doing and that it shows them one way it supplements resources.

“It’s nice for them to see the support the community has for us and them as well,” Thompson said.