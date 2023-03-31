Forest City Education Foundation officials and Forest City school administration celebrated 2022-23 academic achievements with selected FCHS students and their parents on March 30.

Students in grades 9-12 received academic letter awards for outstanding scholastic achievement this year. It was the 14th year that the foundation has hosted the event that began in 2009. Student attendees recognized at the event met strict criteria, including being in the top portion of their class academically and achieving high marks on tests across various subject areas, grade-point average, and school attendance.

Key note speaker Heidi Fedders encouraged students to endure and overcome the storms of life, which they will inevitably face.

“View everything as a learning opportunity,” Fedders said. “Nothing is a mistake, if you learn from it. Not everything in life will be good. That’s the way life is, but if you keep your eyes on a destination you’ll get through it.”

Forest City Education Foundation Board Chair Ray Beebe, who is known as a longtime mentor of students both in the Forest City schools and at Waldorf University, provided words of affirmation to all the students. He addressed the successes of the FCHS seniors that provide a strong foundation for their lives.

“To the seniors – a job well done,” Beebe said. “We wish you well as you continue on. Every year, I’ve gotten to know seniors on a personal basis and have had breakfast with them and so on. I’ve enjoyed that so much.”

Beebe noted being very proud of all the students for their efforts and achievements as thankful that Forest City Education Foundation continues academic support.

“These are good, solid kids with good Iowa values,” Beebe continued. “I know you’re going to do well. I’m assuming you’ll continue to work hard. I know you will. There’s no free lunch out there.”

Forest City Education Foundation Executive Director Liz Thompson presented special ACT recognitions to selected students.

“We’ve continued to grow and expand the opportunities we have to provide to our students,” said Thompson, noting the Foundation’s ACT preparation coursework that includes instructional videos describing key things essential to readiness for testing. “This helps students improve ACT scores. Many have increased scores by 1, 2, 3, or more points.”

The ACT recognitions included:

ACT 1-4 Point Jump Club Members - Panvad Sukitjakamin, Kellen Moore, Jaxon Archer, Braedon Appel, Andrew Olson, Alex Isebrand, Josiah Welch, Lily Nelson, Alexis Nelson, Katelyn Beenken, Allison Klein, and Madison Branstad.

ACT 5-Plus Jump Club Members - Elliana Warren, Taylor Gassman, and Ethan Johnson.

ACT 30-Plus Score Members - Braedon Appel, Charles Brown, and Carson Strukel.

This year’s FCHS student honorees, who received academic awards include:

Freshmen - Maxamilian Aitchison, Ethan Bertram, Wyatt Bertram, Elektra Black, Gabrielle Branstad, Gabriel Brown, Hayden Brown, Gabriel Cozma, Viola Dokken, Jenna Dontje, Chloe Hennigar, Aviana Holkesvik, Samuel Hughes, Lexi Isebrand, Sasha Johnson, Kate Klaassen, Stella Lackore, Karli Langfald, Gavin Lichtsinn, Isaiah Mikes, Deegan Moore, Dominic Ohmnart, Dru Seglem, Cadence Sletten, Alita Thongsavath, Kobe Umbaugh, Cora Vogt, Allison Wirtjes, and Emily Wolf.

Sophomores - Ryan Bailey, Jayden Barkema, Lindsay Clouse, Parker Cox, Ty Dillavou, Nick Dontje, Ethaen Dyslin, Olivia Eastvold, Brenin Giesen, Brock Good, Brennen Grunzke, Natalie Holland, Spence Jefson, Ella Johnson, Lucas Kearney, Peyton Klein, Liberty Langenbau, Andrew Leitz, Collette Loges, Aubrey Miller, Rylie Miller, Miah Ochoa, Grace Ostercamp, Landen Patten, Hayden Reynolds, Dawson Sharp, Chase Sorenson, Jessa Swearingen, Destiny Tendall, Ian Thompson, Corey Thoreson, Atabey Toro-Jorge, Bethany Warren, and Olivia Zeman.

Juniors - Shayla Alamsya, Victoria Alphs, Emma Anderson, Morgan Anderson, Braedon Appel, Jaxon Archer, Charles Brown, Dakota Carlson, Malani Carpenter, Ruby Cibrian-Martinez, Jackson Clouse, Brooklyn Craft, Emily Fordyce, Haley Fox, Taylor Gassman, Parker Gayther, Jack Harms, Jalyn Hovenga, Jacob Jackson, Jaden Jerome, Aaron Kelly, Jordan Kelly, Samuel Klaassen, Ryland Lichtsinn, Kaysee Miller, Thomas Miller, Sydney Nyguard, Brooke Olson, Jaydee Plagge, Joshua Rakoto, Riley Reed, Lildeliz Rivera, Kylie Sesker, Gabrielle Sifuentes, Nathaniel Sipress, Carter Skjeie, Eleanor Smith, Bailey Sobek, Carter Stricker, Panvad Sukitjakamin, Jeremiah Tegland, Jackson Thompson, Jenna Walker, and Jacob White.

Seniors - Katelyn Beenken, Madison Branstad, Bailey Brones, Samantha Buffington, Eimmy Candelaria-Vazquez, Melissa Cibrian-Martinez, Brody Dirksen, Kyra Gibbs, Randall Grunzke, Alex Isebrand, Ellie Jenkins, Ethan Johnson, Kali Johnson, Allison Klein, Karly Lambert, Cesar Lechuga, Hannah Lunning, Sarah Lunning, Ashlynn Miller, Kellen Moore, Alexis Nelson, Lilian Nelson, Eliece Newby, Andrew Olson, Levi Olson, Melissa Osborn, Joslynne Plath, Benjamin Plessel, Parker Sharp, Trevor Siddell, Avery Smith, Connor Sopko, Carson Strukel, Kacie Suby, Braden Swearingen, Adrian Thongsavath, Elliana Warren, Troy Webber, Jr., Jadyn Welch, Josiah Welch, Neveaha Wicke, and Jadyn Wooge.