FCHS seniors reap scholarships, recognition at May 19 awards night

Jenkins Family Scholarship - $600 donated by Mark and Jen Jenkins to Jaydon Kendall; Sorensen Family Scholarship - $500 donated by Paul and Kathryn Sorensen to Brandon Leber; Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship - $500 donated by Barb Lovick to Laura Harms; Iota Delta Beta Chapter of Tri Beta – Waldorf University Biology Department - $200 donated by Iota Delta Beta Chapter of Tri Beta – Waldorf University Biology Department to Paige Schmidt; Raymond Stark Memorial Scholarship - $1,000 donated by Carol J. Tweeten to Matthew Tweeten; High School Student Council Leadership Scholarship - $250 donated by FCHS Student Council to Ivy Olson; Charles Joseph Ruiter Memorial Scholarship - $2,000 donated anonymously to Lillian Ruiter; Dr. Laila Buck Scholarship - $500 donated by Dr. Laila Buck to Rachel Vogt; Dave Draheim Memorial Scholarship – Seven $300 awards donated by family and friends and additional ongoing fundraising to Toby Brock, Joey Faught, McKenzie Hare, Jason Moklestad, Javin Pedelty, Kaleb Umbaugh, and Tori Warren; Ed Putney Memorial Scholarship - $1,000 donated by Linda Putney to Kaylee Miller; Galen & Melba Borchardt Memorial Scholarship - $5,000 donated through estate bequest to Paige Schmidt; Nyhus Family Scholarship - $500 donated by Harlan and Deb Nyhus to Dawson Urbatsch; Kimberly Hope Jordal Memorial Scholarship - $800 donated by Kimberly Hope Jordal Memorial Funds and the Jordal and Lewellen families to Rachel Vogt; Public Safety Scholarship - $300 donated by Keith and Heather Duenow to Kaden Hagy; Ray Brcka Memorial Scholarship - $1,000 donated by the Brcka family to Adam Trunkhill; The Reece Family Scholarship - $600 donated by Chad and Kris Reece to Alyson Walker; Hertzer Family Scholarship - $2,000 donated by the Hertzer family to Caleb Zrostlik; FCHS Marketing Class Scholarship - $500 donated by FCHS Marketing Class/Janelle Koch to Brock Sobek; Holland Contracting Scholarship – $500 donated by Holland Contracting to Toby Brock; Sue Renee Pannkuk Memorial Scholarship - $500 donated by Laura Arterburn, Wendy Eggebraaten, and Katie Bowers to Lillian Ruiter; Norbert J. Pint Memorial Scholarship – Ten $1,000 awards donated through estate bequest to Devin Alamsya, Brady Anderson, Hannah Good, Alec Hill, Caleb Johnson, Lanna Johnson, Kaylee Miller, Blake Skjeie, Alyson Walker, and Caleb Zrostlik; Randy and Tracy Broesder Family Scholarship – Two $300 awards donated by Randy and Tracy Broesder to McKenzie Hare and Dylan West; Forest City Farmers’ Coop Scholarship – $400 donated by Forest City Farmers’ Coop to Adam Trunkhill; Graphic Design/Marketing Scholarship - $500 Donated by Jim Coloff and Weston Lohry to Morgan Brainerd; Forest City Military Scholarships – Two $500 awards donated anonymously to Alexandria Brahm and Javin Pedelty; The Wilson Family Scholarship - $500 Donated by Scott and Paula Wilson to Kennedy Baker; Robert and Gail Kuefler Scholarship – Two $500 awards donated by Bob and Gail Kuefler to Jaydon Kendall and Caleb Zrostlik; Wanda Petterson snd Wanda Ann Petterson Memorial Music Scholarship - $2,500 x 4 years donated through estate bequest to Isaac Sand and Emalee Warren; Hanlontown Community Club Scholarship - $700 to Olivia Gayther; Paul David Carson Memorial Scholarship - $500 donated by Kathryn Carson McHan and Breck David Carson to Noah Miller; Larry W. Lovick Memorial Scholarship - $500 donated by Diane Lovick, Darren Lovick, Shaun Lovick, Kelli Harms, and families to Adam Trunkhill; Class of 1985 Scholarship – Two $500 awards donated by the Class of 1985 to Alexandria Brahm and Dylan West; Bill C. Fox Scholarship – Half Tuition for 3 years, Full Tuition for the 4th year donated by the Bill and Katherine Fox Foundation to Devin Alamsya and Blake Skjeie; Russ Piehl Memorial Scholarship - $350 donated by Marla Betz to Paige Schmidt; Lyle and Velma Jefson Family Memorial Scholarship - $2,000 donated by Jerry and Bonnie Jefson to Caleb Johnson; Tony & Sue Coloff Scholarship - $1,000 donated by Tony and Sue Coloff to Brandon Leber; Blomme Family Scholarship - $500 donated by Tom and Julie Blomme to Morgan Nolton; Timothy Nelson Memorial Scholarship - $500 donated by the Nelson Family to Adam Trunkhill; College Athlete-Educator Scholarship – Two $500 awards donated anonymously to Kaylee Miller and Michael Olson; Daniel Ingram Memorial Scholarship - $500 donated by Henry and Pennie Stone to Emalee Warren; Clifford & Merna Torkelson Family Scholarship - $600 donated by Merna Torkelson to Brady Anderson; Winnebago Industries Foundation Scholarships – 17 awards of $1,000 donated by Winnebago Industries Foundation to Toby Brock, Ellie Caylor, Brice Golwitzer, Hannah Good, Laura Harms, Alec Hill, Zachary Hill, Jaydon Kendall, Brandon Leber, Liam McFadden, Jason Moklestad, Carson Saarie, Brock Sobek, Ethan Suby, Adam Trunkhill, Dylan West, and Caleb Zrostlik; Ron and Hope Lichtsinn Scholarship - $1,000 donated by Ron and Hope Lichtsinn to Devin Alamsya; Olson Family Scholarship - $300 donated by Steve and Nancy Olson to Cody Hall; TBS Scholarship - $2,000 donated by Timberline Billing Service to Ivy Olson; Lee and Linda Hinkley Scholarship - $300 donated by Lee and Linda Hinkley to Kaylee Miller; Jim and Chrys Velky Family Scholarship - $500 donated by Adam and Trichelle Jackson to Ellie Caylor; Doug and Donna Jackson Family Scholarship - $500 donated by Adam and Trichelle Jackson to Jaydon Kendall; Colby Schleuger Class of 2020 Memorial Scholarship - $1,000 donated by Curt, Gina, and Dylan Schleuger to Adam Trunkhill; Buffington Family Scholarship - $1,500 Donated by Andy and Keila Buffington, Jan Buffington, and Joe and Maddie (Buffington) Adamson to Kaleb Umbaugh; Hertzke Family Scholarship – Two $1,000 awards and one $500 award donated by Bruce and Jan Hertzke to Wyatt Gelhaus and Caleb Zrostlik ($1,000) and Rachel Vogt ($500); Frakes Family Scholarship - $1,500 donated by Mark and Carolyn Frakes to Paige Schmidt; Don and Edell Westerberg “Make Something of Yourself” Scholarship - $1,500 x 3 years beginning Fall 2022 donated by Tim Westerberg, Steve Westerberg, and Deanna Ennen to Xavier Holland; Nate Wicker Memorial Scholarship - $300 donated by Glenda Keough to Dawson Urbatsch; Ken & Cindy Korth Scholarship – Three $1,000 awards donated by Ken and Cindy Korth to Kennedy Baker, Ellie Caylor, and Adam Trunkhill; Class of 1963 Scholarship - $1,500 donated by the Class of 1963 to Matthew Tweeten; Steve Olson Scholarship - $300 donated anonymously to Kaylee Miller; American Bar Association Citizenship Award & Scholarship - $300 donated by the Winnebago County Bar Association to Brady Anderson; Zirbel Family Scholarship - $500 donated by Karen Zirbel Weld and Jill Zirbel Murray to Lillian Ruiter; Kingland Construction Scholarship – $500 donated by Kingland Construction to Adam Trunkhill; United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award to Devin Alamsya; United States Marine Corps Semper Fi Award for Musical Excellence to Laura Harms; United States Marine Distinguished Athlete Awards to Devin Alamsya and Kennedy Baker; Paddlers Giving Back Scholarship – Two $1,000 awards donated by Jay and Kerry Steffensen, Ed and Kris Linder, and Mike Faircloth to Olivia Gayther and Lillian Ruiter; Worth County Development Authority Scholarships to Michael Burns, Ethan Suby, and Tori Warren; Mike and Jean O’Rourke Appreciation Scholarship - $500 donated by Mike and Jean O’Rourke to Rachel Vogt; Forest City Lions Sportsmanship Award – Two $250 awards donated by Forest City Lions Club to Brandon Leber and Hannah Good; Eugene Morris Forest City Lions Scholarship - $500 donated by Forest City Lions Club to Brock Moore; Forest City Lions – Denny Lovick Memorial Scholarship - $500 donated by Forest City Lions Club to Isaac Sand Edel; Family Scholarship - $300 donated by the Edel family to Devin Alamsya; Nelson/Straks Family Scholarship - $1,650 Donated by Steve Nelson to Ivy Olson; Elise Marie Johnson Scholarship – Two $1,000 awards donated by Elise Marie Johnson to Adam Trunkhill and Rachel Vogt; Masonic Lodge Scholarship - $500 donated by Masonic Lodge of Forest City to Lanna Johnson; Badger’s Custom Woodworking Scholarship - $500 donated by Scott Thompson and Alec and Ali Sundermann to Alec Hill; Johnson Family Scholarship - $1,000 donated by Dawn and Craig Johnson and DeWayne and Donna Johnson to Brock Sobek; Frank F. Sinnard Memorial Scholarship - $175 donated by Frank Sinnard Memorial Funds to Liam McFadden; Forest City High School Resiliency Scholarship – Two $500 awards donated by anonymous Forest City donors to Toby Brock and Dylan West; Forest City High School FFA Scholarship – Two $500 awards donated by Forest City FFA Chapter to Adam Trunkhill and Brooklyn Winders; KIOW Scholarship - $500 donated by KIOW to Morgan Nolton; Brooker Cup Award & Scholarship (Outstanding Male Athlete) - $1,250 donated by Jay E. Brooker Memorial funds and Warren J. Brooker Memorial funds to Brock Moore; Alfred Buckley Award (Outstanding Female Athlete) - $700 donated anonymously to Ellie Caylor; Richard & Doris Putz Memorial Scholarship - $500 donated by Steve and Sheryl Putz to Michael Olson Kirby; Thompson Memorial Scholarship - $350 donated by funds from the Kirby Thompson Memorial and the Thompson family to Rachel Vogt; Forest City FFA Alumni Scholarship - $1,000 donated by Forest City FFA Alumni to Adam Trunkhill; Willig Family Scholarship - $2,500 donated by Willig Family Scholarship to Ivy Olson; Sukup Manufacturing Scholarship - $500 to Devin Alamsya; The Sarasio-Meyer Theatrical Scholarships – Three $500 awards donated by Dan and Shandra Sarasio-Meyer to Top Actors Elijah Alsop and Olivia Gayther and Top Technician Michael Burns; Rotary Waldorf University Scholarships – Four $500 awards donated by Forest City Rotary Club to Jordan Anderson, Cody Hall, Noah Miller, and Michael Olson; Farm and City Insurance Services Scholarship - $1,000 donated by Farm and City Insurance Services to Ethan Suby; Vera and Richard Hynes Scholarship - $2,500 donated by Vera and Richard Hynes to Kennedy Baker; Oleson Family Scholarship Award - $1,000 Donated by Forest City Family YMCA to Ellie Caylor; Alvera and James Lovick FFA Scholarship - $600 donated by memorial funds to Adam Trunkhill; Class of ’88 Scholarship - $500 donated by the Class of 1988 to Jaydon Kendall; Bernie Saggau Award to Noah Miller; Bob and Kathy Olson Family Scholarship – Two $2,500 awards donated by Bob and Kathy Olson to Michael Burns and Isaac Sand; Kleemeier Family Scholarship – Five $1,600 awards donated by Tim and Rita Kleemeier, Kelly Kleemeier and David Dickson, Katie Kleemeier, Ken and Ashley Kleemeier, Krista and Tyson Scheidecker, and Boeing Corp. to Heather Kite, Morgan Nolton, Ivy Olson, Paige Schmidt, and Caleb Zrostlik; Martin and Emma Lee Nielsen Scholarship – Two $500 awards donated by Emma Lee Nielsen Memorial Fund to Dawson Urbatsch and Rachel Vogt; P.E.O. Scholarship - $300 donated by Forest City P.E.O. to Emalee Warren; Allan Gilbertson Memorial Scholarship/The Gilby Award - $1,000 donated by the Al Gilbertson Memorial Fund, Donna Gilbertson, and family to Hannah Good; FC Veterinary Clinic FFA Scholarship – Two $500 awards donated by Forest City Vet Clinic to Adam Trunkhill and Brooklyn Winders; Schnebly Family Scholarship – Two $500 awards donated by the Schnebly Family to Morgan Nolton and Kaleb Umbaugh; Walker Family Scholarship - $300 donated by Keith and Emily Walker to Isaac Sand; Carl and Sandra Wagner Scholarship - $300 donated by Carl and Sandra Wagner to Dawson Urbatsch; FCHS Engineering Alumni Scholarship - $2,000 donated by Ken Kleemeier, Joe Charlson, Brad Heitland, and Eric Nelson to Caleb Zrostlik; Waldon Groves Scholarships – Two $5,000 awards donated through estate bequest to Olivia Gayther and Brock Sobek; Grunhovd Education Scholarship - $500 donated by Amy Grunhovd and Ivy Leitch to Emalee Warren; Tom and Tammy Larson Family Scholarship – Two $300 awards donated by Tom and Tammy Larson to Michael Burns and Isaac Sand; Lynn Hill Memorial Scholarship - $2,500 donated by David H. Hill to Morgan Brainerd; Get On The Bus Staff Scholarships - various amounts funded by collective FC Community School District staff donations and discretionary Foundation funds, donated by FCCSD Staff Murray Anderson, Daryl Heimer, Kari Olson, Ken and Val Baker, Tracy Helgeson, Wes and Kelly Parks, Emily Beenken, Mark Jenkins, Linda Putney, Jason Blaser, Jeff and Lacy Jerome, Kristine Reece, Tracy Broesder, Kris Johnson, Dan Rosacker, Heather Brown, Brad and Sherri Jones, Daniel Sarasio-Meyer, Michelle Bunger, Glenda Keogh, Ryan Smith, Marcie Burns, Allison Klaassen, Jason and Emily Sopko, Rebecca Counts, Tammy Lambert, Steve Staudt, Pam DeWaard, Julie Langerud, Carolyn Strait, Zach and Tami Dillavou, Tammy Larson, Jodee Stricker, Julie Duncan, Darwin Lehmann, Deb Swanson, Ryan Eastvold, Ivy Leitch, Cindy Torkelson, Jeri Edel, Cari Lillquist, Mike True, Missy Erdman, Kristin Linder, Heather Urbatsch, Amy Grunhovd, Gail McCarthy, Keith and Emily Walker, Tricia Hall, Jen McQuown, Rose Marie Wicker, Tim Halverson, Amy Meinecke, Derek and Mallory, Ziesmer, Kris Happel, Chad and Allison Moore, Mallory Hartwig, and Deborah Nyhus in the amounts of $1,000 to Heather Kite and Kennedy Baker; $500 to Eli Eldridge, Dillon Gerdes, Carson Saarie, Felicia Kelly, Brady Anderson, Alyson Walker, and Zach Hill; and $250 to Luke Haugland and Austin Kirschbaum; Anna Harringa Nursing Scholarship – Four $800 awards donated by Anna Harringa to Kennedy Baker, Alexander Perez, Neriah Swearingen, and Rachel Vogt; Four A Award - $300 donated by Michelle Bunger to Michael Burns; Bear Creek Pro-Am Scholarship – Two $500 awards donated by Bear Creek Pro-Am to Brock Moore and Michael Olson; TSB Bank Scholarship – Two $250 awards donated by TSB Bank–Boyken Family to Wyatt Gelhaus and Cody Hall; BrickStreet Theatre Scholarship – Two $500 awards donated by BrickStreet Theatre to Elijah Alsop and Alexandria Brahm; Principal’s Leadership Award - $360 donated by Ken and Valerie Baker to Devin Alamsya; FCHS Achievement Scholarship – Two $750 Donated by Pat and Steve Lovik, Jason and Nicole Lovik-Blaser, and the Ziesmer Family to Jordan Anderson and Ellie Caylor; David Winter Memorial Scholarship - $1,000 donated by Larry and Jane Lee Winter Fund to Ivy Olson; Joyful Spirit Scholarship - $300 donated by Missy Erdman to Alec Hill; Doug Book Memorial Scholarship – Two $500 awards donated by Doug Book Memorial Funds to Brice Golwitzer and Kaden Hagy; Drackley/Heidemann Family Scholarship - $1,500 donated by Don and Kristin Heidemann to Xavier Holland; Class of 1967 Bobby Davis Memorial Scholarship - $2,000 donated by the Class of 1967 to Alexandria Brahm; Raymond and Joan Beebe Family Scholarship - $2,500 per year for four years donated by Ray and Joan Beebe to Elijah Alsop, Ellie Caylor, Ryan Korthals, and Brandon Leber; Hanlontown Community Club Scholarship - $700 to Olivia Gayther; Outstanding Senior Boy and Girl to Ryan Korthals and Emalee Warren; Hanson Family Foundation Grants - if a student is attending Waldorf $2,100, NIACC $1,750 and any other college/university $1,400, donated by the Hanson Family Foundation to Devin Alamsya, Elijah Alsop, Brady Anderson, Jordan Anderson, Kennedy Baker, Alexandria Brahm, Morgan Brainerd, Toby Brock, Michael Burns, Ellie Caylor, Eli Eldridge, Joey Faught, Olivia Gayther, Wyatt Gelhaus, Dillon Gerdes, Brice Golwitzer, Hannah Good, Kaden Hagy, Cody Hall, McKenzie Hare, Laura Harms, Luke Haugland, Alec Hill, Zach Hill, Xavier Holland, Caleb Johnson, Lanna Johnson, Felicia Kelly, Jaydon Kendall, Austin Kirschbaum, Heather Kite, Ryan Korthals, Brandon Leber, Liam McFadden, Kaylee Jo Miller, Noah Miller, Jason Moklestad, Brock Moore, Morgan Nolton, Ivy Olson, Michael Olson, Javin Pedelty, Alexander Perez, Trey Rauk, Lillian Ruiter, Carson Saarie, Isaac Sand, Paige Schmidt, Blake Skjeie, Brock Sobek, Ethan Suby, Neriah Swearingen, Jagger Thompson, Adam Trunkhill, Matthew Tweeten, Kaleb Umbaugh, Dawson Urbatsch, Rachel Vogt, Alyson Walker, Emalee Warren, Tori Warren, Dylan West, Brooklyn Winders, and Caleb Zrostlik; Forest City Education Foundation Commitment to Excellence Scholarships, of various amounts, funded by Hanson Family Foundation and Forest City Education Foundation to Devin Alamsya, Elijah Alsop, Brady Anderson, Jordan Anderson, Kennedy Baker, Alexandria Brahm, Morgan Brainerd, Toby Brock, Michael Burns, Ellie Caylor, Joey Faught, Olivia Gayther, Wyatt Gelhaus, Brice Golwitzer, Hannah Good, Kaden Hagy, Cody Hall, Laura Harms, Luke Haugland, Alec Hill, Zach Hill, Xavier Holland, Caleb Johnson, Lanna Johnson, Felicia Kelly, Jaydon Kendall, Austin Kirschbaum, Heather Kite, Ryan Korthals, Brandon Leber, Liam McFadden, Kaylee Jo Miller, Noah Miller, Brock Moore, Morgan Nolton, Ivy Olson, Michael Olson, Javin Pedelty, Trey Rauk, Lillian Ruiter, Carson Saarie, Isaac Sand, Paige Schmidt, Blake Skjeie, Brock Sobek, Ethan Suby, Adam Trunkhill, Matthew Tweeten, Kaleb Umbaugh, Dawson Urbatsch, Rachel Vogt, Alyson Walker, Emalee Warren, Dylan West, and Caleb Zrostlik.