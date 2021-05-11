FCHS ready for more traditional commencement after year of COVID challenges

What a difference a year makes.
Forest City High School faculty, staff, and students are eagerly anticipating a timely, more traditional commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. on May 23 for the FCHS 2021 senior class.
“Graduation last year was held outside on the football field in June,” said FCHS principal Ken Baker. “That was a much different environment. We’re planning a fairly typical graduation ceremony this year.”
Commencement in the high school gymnasium this year will be open to the public, but masks will be required for all who are in attendance and social distancing will be encouraged.
The only other real departure from a traditional graduation ceremony is that there will be no live choir. Instead, the high school choir will record its performance, which will be played during the ceremony.
Baker said that FCHS graduating senior students would receive caps and gowns on May 14.
A 3 p.m. May 16 baccalaureate service at First Baptist Church in Forest City was planned, offering all students and parents wishing to attend an opportunity for fellowship, music, and prayer.
The week of graduation will begin with the annual FCHS awards night on May 18 and the senior awards night of the Forest City Education Foundation on May 19.
At its May 10 monthly meeting, the Forest City Board of Education approved the 2021 class list, contingent on all members of the class meeting the school district’s graduation requirements.
“About half of the challenges all year have been COVID related, so we are pleased we have been allowed to have some in-person events leading into this,” Baker said. “We feel good about having an in-person graduation that is open to the public. I felt so bad for the 2020 graduates in a much different environment last year.”
Baker noted that none of the extracurricular events held in recent months have led to COVID-related spread or issues. He added that students have done a good job of helping by wearing masks and social distancing as much as possible.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.