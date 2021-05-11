FCHS ready for more traditional commencement after year of COVID challenges

What a difference a year makes.

Forest City High School faculty, staff, and students are eagerly anticipating a timely, more traditional commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. on May 23 for the FCHS 2021 senior class.

“Graduation last year was held outside on the football field in June,” said FCHS principal Ken Baker. “That was a much different environment. We’re planning a fairly typical graduation ceremony this year.”

Commencement in the high school gymnasium this year will be open to the public, but masks will be required for all who are in attendance and social distancing will be encouraged.

The only other real departure from a traditional graduation ceremony is that there will be no live choir. Instead, the high school choir will record its performance, which will be played during the ceremony.

Baker said that FCHS graduating senior students would receive caps and gowns on May 14.

A 3 p.m. May 16 baccalaureate service at First Baptist Church in Forest City was planned, offering all students and parents wishing to attend an opportunity for fellowship, music, and prayer.