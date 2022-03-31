FCHS prom students to cut out early for Minnesota destination post party

Forest City High School is undertaking something entirely new and exciting for this year’s April 9 “Casino” junior and senior prom – a destination post-prom event.

Following the traditional 7 p.m. grand march in the middle school gymnasium and abbreviated prom dance, junior parent chaperones will accompany students to Grand Slam Sports in Burnsville, Minnesota, for a memorable nightcap via three charter buses. There, students will enjoy fun and games for about 150 minutes before boarding for a two-hour return ride. There will be batting cages, laser tag, mini golf, arcades, trampolines, bumper vehicles, unlimited pizza and soda, and more.

“This is a first that I’ve heard of in the 25-plus years that I’ve been a teacher and counselor here,” post prom co-chair Allison Moore said. “We are eager to see how it goes. In the past, some kids have not gone to prom. More kids are at least wanting to do post-prom this year. We also wanted to provide a safe, secure, no drinking, and no driving option for the kids, being supervised by parents.”

She said that the change will necessitate changing the typical 9 p.m. to midnight dance time to 8:30-10:30 p.m. The usual midnight to 3 a.m. post-prom party will run from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to the drive time. Moore, co-chair Jennifer Jenkins, and more than a dozen junior class parents on the prom committee will forego large door prizes that have typically been associated with the post prom, at least for this year.

“We reached out to area businesses since we wanted to try something that was more of an expense,” Moore said. “They were amazing. We have yet to take any money out of prom funds available from last year. We are very appreciative of all the donors. This will have something for everyone. That is my hope.”

Used for school activities, about a half dozen committee members will have less than two days to transform the middle school gym into a casino-themed atmosphere, starting after school on the night of April 8. Moore said there will be lots of dice, a red carpet, and large chips with the Forest City school emblem. There will also be a large spade symbol on the grand march route, as is common on a deck of cards.

Moore said the group is packing sack lunches with snacks for the long bus ride and game cards for arcade games at Grand Slam, again courtesy of area businesses and donors. Students will also be able to capture memories of their big night in pictures in an instant photo booth.

Moore said that this year’s junior and senior class sizes are a bit smaller than last year, but she is still anticipating 120-135 student to participate in the post-prom and probably a few more in the grand march and dance that will be right at home in Forest City.

The middle school doors will open to the public at 6:15 p.m. Admission price for the grand march will be $5 and can be purchased at the door.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

