FCHS Principal Ken Baker details 2023-24 transition to academic semesters

The Forest City school board approved the 2023-24 academic calendar at the Dec. 12 board meeting. The school year will begin on Aug. 23, 2023, and the last day of school is scheduled for May 24, 2024, if there are no make-up days.

Noticeable on the calendar is the district's change from a trimester academic system, which divides the academic year into three sessions of 12-13 weeks, to a semester system, which divides it into two, approximately 18-week sessions.

High School Principal Ken Baker first discussed this change with the board in March 2022 after several months of consideration and discussion with high school teachers. He said the change to semesters really doesn't impact the elementary or middle school buildings, other than the timing of conferences.

Over the years, the trimester system has provided high school students, primarily juniors and seniors, with the opportunity to select more elective classes of interest.

“So much has changed from the early 2000s, when there were 500-plus students at FCHS and the upper classroom filled the rosters of elective classes,” said Principal Baker.

The typical class size today is 70-90 students and most students are completing required classes by the end of their junior year and taking college-level classes offsite during their senior year.

“We’ve been heading in the direction of opening up more ‘senior plus’ options for some time," Baker said. "The opportunities for students with our education partners NIACC and Waldorf continue to grow and our students are benefiting by earning college credits at no cost to the students or their families. Students are able to explore areas of interest while still in high school and aligning our schedule to semesters will be helpful to students.”

He said the change will also help better align to Iowa Department of Education graduation requirements. For example, Personal Finance is a required .5 credit (semester) course, and FCHS currently has a trimester Personal Finance course, plus a section of required content in Computer Apps II to satisfy the requirement.

“More specific information will be shared in the coming months and especially during the spring as students are preparing to register for 2023-24 classes," Baker said. "We have plans in place to transition transcripts for current students and students and parents should be assured that this change will not in any way negatively impact current and future students.”