FCHS graduate Gonzalez joins Lichtsinn RV dealership staff

Felipe Gonzalez recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City in its RV Finishing and Quality Control department.

According to a release from the company, Gonzalez is a graduate of Forest City High School and attended North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City where he studied graphic design.

Gonzalez was previously employed at Mason City Motor Company as a sales representative. He was a service advisor, detail manager, and promoted products and services to customers.

“I am excited to work in an organized, fast-paced, and employee-friendly environment,” said Gonzalez in the release.

Outside of work, Gonzalez is a coach for the youth wrestling club in Forest City and loves to travel, having visited 41 states. Gonzalez is married to his wife, Kayla, and has two children Willow, age 9, and Leo, age 3.

Lichtsinn RV in Forest City is Iowa's largest RV dealer. In business for over 45 years, Lichtsinn RV offers factory fresh Winnebago motor homes from the Winnebago manufacturing plant only one mile away.

Lichtsinn RV has been awarded the number one Winnebago Dealer in North America for six consecutive years by Winnebago Industries.

