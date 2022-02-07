FCHS grad is NIACC Pappajohn, SBDC entrepreneur of month for Garner businesses

On Feb. 7, the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area Small Business Development Center named Laura Schleusner of Java 18 and LMS Properties in Garner as the February 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month.

When the only coffee shop in Garner closed, Schleusner saw a local problem that needed a solution. With three young children and a full-time job, her morning coffee stop was a treasured routine. She bought a property along Highway 18 in Garner for a new coffee shop. At an auction, she bought an espresso machine and equipment to get started.

According to a news release, her initial business plan was put on hold and the property remained vacant for a while. Jill Kramer, Executive Director of Hancock County Economic Development Corporation, suggested she go bigger.

“At first I thought there was no way, but then the wheels started spinning," Schleusner said. "I did some research, called a few construction companies, and put some ideas together, and I realized I think we can put this together.”

Java 18 and LMS Properties were founded in 2017. Laura created LMS Properties LLC to achieve her vision of creating a space for incoming business while also building the coffee shop Garner needed. The building is anchored by Athletico Therapy, with Laura’s initial Java 18 business idea alongside it.

Schleusner has drawn entrepreneurial lessons from all stages of her life and career, including customer service and food service industry insights from waitressing in college, finance and accounting education, and efficiencies of flow and inventory management from other career experiences. Coffee shops with a drive through had a better success in weathering the economic setbacks of 2020 and 2021.

“Pre-pandemic, our drive through orders made up approximately 30 percent of our traffic, but it’s grown to 70 percent,” Schleusner said.

Schleusner is a native North Iowan, who graduated from Forest City High School and attended Mankato State University (now Minnesota State Mankato) where she graduated with a degree in Finance and a minor in Business Administration. She later completed her accounting degree through Buena Vista University at NIACC. Laura still works full-time as a controller at Clear Lake Bank & Trust, but finds the time to go into Java 18 every day.

“I’ve been tremendously lucky to find the great employees that I have,” she said. “I can trust them to take an idea and run with it. If you give your employees some lateralness and liberalness, they do well.”

Inspiring and supporting other women and entrepreneurs has been a particular focus for Schleusner. She also works to inspire local students to entrepreneurship. She visits high school classes to present about starting and running a business and hires students whenever possible.

“Everything about running a business can be found in a coffee shop,” said Brook Boehmler, who is director of the North Iowa Area Small Business Development Center. “It’s exposure to customer service, handling money, multi-tasking, inventory.”

Schleusner's advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is simple, saying “if you can dream it, you can work hard, educate yourself, and do it.”

