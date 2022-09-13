FCHS crowns Lambert, Lechuga as homecoming queen, king in early coronation

Forest City High School seniors Karly Lambert and Cesar Lechuga were selected as homecoming queen and king on Sept. 9. With this year’s coronation being held earlier than prior years, they reigned over an entire week of activities.

“I was flabbergasted,” Lechuga, son of Jean and Sergio Lechuga. “I felt like all the other candidates deserved it way more than me.”

Those other king candidates were seniors Robay Birri, Andrew Olson, and Kellen Moore. The queen candidates were senior Queen Karly Lambert, Ellie Jenkins, Katelyn Beenken, and Karrissa Osborn. Filling out the 2022 FCHS homecoming court were freshmen Eric Long and Kate Klaassen, sophomores Corey Thoreson and Ella Johnson, and juniors Jaxon Archer and Brooke Olson.

First-year Forest City Student Council Advisor Hannah Vaughan said it was almost entirely the students who pulled off this successful homecoming event. She said they organized, planned, designed and purchased décor and necessary items, and prepared and cleaned up the gym, just for starters.

“It’s all on them,” said Vaughan, citing a long list of homecoming committees in which students participated. “I just helped guide them. It was the students who helped organize everything.”

Queen Lambert, a multi-sport athlete and the daughter of Lee and Tammy Lambert, said she has a medical field education and career goal.

“I want to go to school for nursing, but I’m not sure where yet,” Lambert said. “I’ve been hurt a lot. My injuries made me kind of interested in it.”

Lambert has been active in volleyball, basketball, track, softball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Interact Club, student council, and band.

“It was a pretty big surprise,” said Lambert of her queen crowning. “It’s a really nice honor.”

King Lechuga advised fellow students to never lose hope, keep striving, and anticipate good things.

“I’m very fine arts oriented,” Lechuga said. “I’m in cross country, band, choir, and musicals.”

Lechuga said he is tentatively planning to attend North Iowa Area Community College for two years before transferring to another college or university. He may pursue a major in psychology to possibly become a therapist.

“I like to help people,” he said. “I also have an interest in storytelling and creative writing.”