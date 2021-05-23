FCHS Class of 2021 celebrates bright future, all that has been overcome

Another academic gold medal recipient Olivia Gayther addressed, at least three times, the importance of believing in yourself to her classmates and the larger community. She said taking risks is often difficult, but worth it in the end.

"Working hard is very important," said Gayther, "but something that matters more: Believe in yourself."

Gayther also said COVID-19 and quarantine time can help everyone grow into stronger individuals. She exhorted the Class of 2021 to take a "leap of faith" in all their endeavors beyond high school.

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann described the Class of 2021 with two words, grit and perseverance. After reading a short motivational quote, he wished them all the best in their future endeavors.

Academic gold medal recipient Ryan Korthals delivered a thank you address on behalf of the Class of 2021. He said almost nothing occurred as expected, but "we made it."

Korthals thanked his classmates, teachers, staff, coaches, counselors, administrators, school board members, the Forest City Education Foundation, the Forest City Sports Boosters, parents and family members, and custodial staff for keep everything clean and everyone safe amidst COVID-19.

These 2021 FCHS graduates received their caps and gowns on May 14 and had opportunities to participate in a baccalaureate service on May 16 and senior awards night on May 19. Now, they are quickly moving on to meet whatever new challenges the future brings.

