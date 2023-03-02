The cast and stage crew are set for Forest City High School's spring play. Performances of Radium Girls will be at the Boman Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. on March 31 and April 1.

Radium Girls by D.W. Gregory is a drama set in 1926. Radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie an international celebrity, and luminous watches were the latest rage until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease.

Inspired by a true story, Radium Girls traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court. Her chief adversary is her former employer, Arthur Roeder, an idealistic man who cannot bring himself to believe that the same element that shrinks tumors could have anything to do with the terrifying rash of illnesses among his employees. As the case goes on, however, Grace finds herself battling not just with the U.S. Radium Corporation, but with her own family and friends, who fear that her campaign for justice will backfire.

The cast list is as follows: Kyra Gibbs as Grace Fryer, Jacob White as Roeder, Braeden Appel as Tom, Elektra Black as Kathryn, Brody Dirksen as Lee, Kaysee Miller as Mrs. Roeder, Carson Strukel as Marley/Drinker, Bailey Larson as Sob Sister, Devon Snitzer as Irene/ Board 3, Cesar Lechuga as Reporter/Venecine Salesman, Miah Ochoa as Wiley, Shayla Alaymsa as Mrs. Fryer, Carter Skjeie as Von Sochocky/Bailey/Store Owner, Sam Hughes as Berry/Clerk/Martland, Mason Brakel as Knef/Flinn/Male Shopper/Lovesick Cowboy, Victoria Alphs as MacNeil, Grace Ostercamp as Madam Curie, Morgan Anderson as Harriet, Kate Klaasen as Society Woman/Court, Gabby Branstad as Mrs. Michaels, Olivia Zeman as Shopgirl, Rylie Miller as Customer, Rilee Roberts as Board 2/Photographer, Lexi Hamilton as Elderly Widow/Board 1, Karrissa Osborn as Student Director, and Devon Miller also serves as Stage Manager.

The crew list is as follows: Gracelyn Langfeld, Riley Reed, Autumn Sheldahl, Jada Wooldridge, Alex Isebrand, Izzy Baesler, Atabey Toro-Jorge, Destiny Tendall, Morgan Fosselman, Olivia Eastvold, Ethaen Dyslin, Shyla Blaze, Melita Hare, Mallory Kite, Alexa Pavilionis, Gray Thompson, Alita Thongsavath, Melissa Osborn, Chase Sorenson, Sarah Adams, Amelia Kobriger, Parker Gayther, Ethan Johnson, and Dylan Schafer.