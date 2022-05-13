FCHS 2022 graduates will be 'Looking ahead, but remembering past' on May 22

Seventy two members of the Forest City High School Class of 2022 will bid farewell to their educational home during a 2 p.m. commencement ceremony May 22 in the FCHS gymnasium.

At its May 9 monthly meeting, the Forest City Board of Education formally approved the 2022 class list, contingent on all 72 scheduled graduates meeting the school district’s graduation requirements.

They will celebrate successes that include overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, having faced its challenges longer than any FCHS graduating class to date. In 2020, the FCHS graduation was held outside on the football field in June. In 2021, the school returned to a more traditional commencement, but still included a recorded, rather than live, performance by the FCHS concert choir. This year’s event will be wholly traditional.

The FCHS Class of 2022 chose the class motto “Looking ahead, but remembering our past.”

“The Class of 2022 has been a tremendously resilient class as demonstrated by the ability to manage and rebound from the pandemic,” FCHS Principal Ken Baker said.

The senior students will have the opportunity to participate in the school’s senior awards night May 18 at the Boman Fine Arts Center auditorium in the week leading up to their big day.

The FCHS Class of 2022 chose the school colors of red and white as its colors. A white rose with red tips was selected as the class flower.

The student speakers scheduled to provide commencement addresses include mistress of ceremonies Shae Dillavou, primary speakers Keevan Jones and Dan Hovinga, and Abigail Jo Segerstrom. Segerstrom will present the thank you address on behalf of the 2022 class.

Then, members of the FCHS Class of 2022 will quickly move on to face whatever new challenges the future brings.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0