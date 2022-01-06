FCC alerts cellular consumers phaseout for 3G services affects some devices

The Federal Communications Commission is informing consumers that if their mobile phone is more than a few years old, they may need to upgrade their device before their mobile provider shuts down its 3G network to avoid losing service.

The 3G phaseout was slated to begin as early as Jan. 1, 2022, though plans and timing to phase out 3G services will vary by company and may change.

Mobile carriers are shutting down their 3G networks, which rely on older technology, to make room for more advanced network services, including 5G. As a result, many older cell phones will become unable to make or receive call and texts, including calls to 911, or use data services. This will affect 3G mobile phones and certain older 4G mobile phones that do not support Voice over LTE (VoLTE or HD Voice).

Because the change impacts more than just mobile phones, consumers with other devices, such as certain medical devices, tablets, smart watches, vehicle SOS services, home security systems, and other connected products that may be using 3G network services, are encouraged to visit the FCC's website or reach out to the monitoring company or other service provider to learn more.

For more information on the plan for 3G retirement and how to prepare, visit the FCC's website or contact your providers directly.

