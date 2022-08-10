FC schools to sell excess helmets to G-H-V football amidst supply shortages

On Aug. 8, Forest City School Board members voted unanimously for the district’s middle and high school athletic departments to help the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura football programs ensure there are enough helmets for Cardinal players this fall.

“We have a surplus of helmets,” Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said. “G-H-V has a need at the middle school level.”

Lehmann said it was uncertain how many helmets the rival school district would require before the new school year begins.

“It could be two or it could be 10,” Lehmann said. “It’s a supply-chain issue too. They know they’re going to be short, but can’t say the extent because the kids aren’t in yet.”

In a public notice for the sale of property valued at less than $25,000, Board Secretary Sara Meinders noted the sale of property to the G-H-V Community School District is for $275 per middle school helmet and $375 per high school Speed Flex helmet.

The sale notice also included the sale of multiple sets of Forest City Community School District spectator bleachers to the Winnebago Historical Society for $1. They will be used at Heritage Park of North Iowa. Board of education members formally approved the sale during their regular monthly meeting.

During the meeting, Superintendent Lehmann noted that the school district purchased new spectator seating with back and side rails. School Board President Gary Ludwig said that even though the bleachers, which were located at the baseball and softball fields as well as football end zone, are well used, “They’ll serve their purposes.”

The school board also approved a resolution to transfer $55,000 in funds from the general fund to the activity fund was presented. Superintendent Lehmann noted that this funds transfer happens annually with an amount set in relation to activities costs. Lehmann cited pay increases for officials as the most significant cost factor this year as well as increased costs for purchases.

“The increase for officials should be good for three years,” said Lehmann, noting that they can be in short supply. “They’re always looking for good officials.”

The board also approved the second year of an early retirement plan. The board previously approved the first year of this process. The early retirement plan is for the district’s licensed staff, specifying eligibility as being a licensed staff member for the past 10 consecutive years and having reached age 55 at the time of retirement. The eligible early retirees also must have previously indicated their intent to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

In his administrative report, Superintendent Lehmann noted that lightning impacted middle school and high school fire panels over the weekend. Johnson Controls assisted with the issue and the communications center lost some switches related to the Internet, he noted.

School principals also presented their monthly reports. Middle School Principal Zach Dillavou noted that the middle school has 3.5 of 12 new district staff for the upcoming school year, sharing one position. He noted that fifth grade orientation and parent-teacher conferences were planned.

Elementary School Principal Brad Jones said it was good meeting the 12 new staff, noting some other schools are struggling to hire people.

“A lot of our people are local too and are probably not going to be moving,” Jones said. “It’s good to see teachers back in the buildings. We’re excited and looking forward to getting students back.”

High School Principal Ken Baker noted a successful renovation of the varsity girls’ locker room. The floor was refurbished and 37 lockable lockers were installed with the bottom row open for placing items.

“They used to drop everything on the floor,” Baker said. “There will also be benches in front of the lockers.”

In other business, the board approved:

Service agreement with Schnurr & Company, LLP for audit scope and objectives for the district’s upcoming 2022 financial review and audit.

Ahlers & Cooney as the district’s legal counsel.

The Summit-Tribune as the district’s official publication for the 2022-2023 school year.

Tom Montgomery as the Level I Investigator, Ross Eiden as the Level I alternate investigator, and Steve Hepperly as the Level II investigator for the 2022-23 school year.

Manufacturer’s Bank and Trust as the district’s depository financial institution with a depository limit of $14.0 million.

Employee contract adjustment of Ryan Faught, summer FFA/agriculture instructor. Secretary Meinders noted that he will represent the district at the upcoming Iowa State Fair.

Employee resignations of Cynthia Nelson as an ELL assistant and Breanne Johnson as a paraprofessional.