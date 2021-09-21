FC council agrees to 'temporary' parking fix for high Waldorf student numbers

After lengthy discussion, the Forest City council on Sept. 20 narrowly approved a temporary parking request from Waldorf University.

The temporary parking arrangement is for university students to be able to use 20 city parking spots on the west side of 11th Street, between J and I Streets, near the Boman Fine Arts Center. Waldorf students will be allowed to park there and there will be suspension of the no-parking requirement between 2 and 6 a.m. until Dec. 20.

However, with at least 21 events already scheduled at the fine arts center in that time frame, and nearby parking at a premium, the council action allows for students to be noticed in advance to move their vehicles for events at the fine arts center. The university will be responsible for snow removal and will require parking permits for students. The city will receive $20 per month for individual parking stalls.

“This is a temporary solution for them,” said council member Ron Holland. “I kind of think they should look into some of these other things.”