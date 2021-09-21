FC council agrees to 'temporary' parking fix for high Waldorf student numbers

After lengthy discussion, the Forest City council on Sept. 20 narrowly approved a temporary parking request from Waldorf University.
The temporary parking arrangement is for university students to be able to use 20 city parking spots on the west side of 11th Street, between J and I Streets, near the Boman Fine Arts Center. Waldorf students will be allowed to park there and there will be suspension of the no-parking requirement between 2 and 6 a.m. until Dec. 20.
However, with at least 21 events already scheduled at the fine arts center in that time frame, and nearby parking at a premium, the council action allows for students to be noticed in advance to move their vehicles for events at the fine arts center. The university will be responsible for snow removal and will require parking permits for students. The city will receive $20 per month for individual parking stalls.
“This is a temporary solution for them,” said council member Ron Holland. “I kind of think they should look into some of these other things.”
The parking request stems from a high number of students on campus at Waldorf during the first semester. City attorney Steve Bakke said Waldorf officials believe the situation could resolve itself after December and, if not, plan to re-evaluate the issue in January. A longer-term solution could involve the university creating another parking lot somewhere on its grounds, some council members noted.
The agreement, in the form of a resolution, authorizes Mayor Barney Ruiter and City Administrator/Clerk Daisy Huffman oversight powers in implementing it.
The council also approved an agreement with WHKS & Co. of Mason City for inspection of 11 recreation bridges in the Bear Creek Golf Course area. The list of small bridges includes some interesting bridges such as the “John K. Hanson” bridge and a golf course bridge over the Winnebago River that is comprised of materials from the roof of the former Winnebago Industries’ Forest City home office.
Cost of the bridge inspections is not to exceed $9,500. WHKS will visually inspect all 11 bridges, approaches and ramps, and provide measurements. Inspections will also provide the city with photos and sketches and details of any deficiencies found. WHKS will submit a bridge inspection report determining condition of the bridges along with any needed maintenance and repair recommendations.
In other business, the council approved cost estimates for working at the city light plant, including $20,278 in exhaust manifold repairs plus a $34,893 turbo rebuild option for engine number three.
“It makes the most sense to work on it all at the same time,” said city electric superintendent Duane Kuhn. “This has to be done in the winter when it is far less likely to have to run.” Kuhn estimated that repairs could take at least 10 days to several weeks.
The council also:
• Approved a third pay estimate of $40,833 to Nebcon, Inc. for work completed on the city’s Phase 1D of Electric Improvements Project. Kuhn estimated that overall project is about 40 percent complete. He noted that Nebcom is starting the “3M” portion of the project on the south side of town. Kuhn noted that he does not foresee a portion of the project near Winnebago Gate 1 being done before winter, but said it will not present any big concerns for it to be completed in the spring.
• Approved a $2,411 invoice of McClure Engineering for Forest City Municipal Airport taxiway lighting rehabilitation. City officials are anticipating 100-percent COVID relief funding for this project.
• Approved $33,550 for purchase of a 2022 three-quarter ton, four-wheel-drive Ford F-Series truck for the city’s line department.
• Approved a request from Paddler's Tap to close Clark Street from the School Street alley to K Street on from 2-10 p.m. on Oct. 2 for Octoberfest.
• Heard from city administrator/clerk Huffman, who said the latest census number indicate that Forest City’s population will increase by 134 people to 4,285 despite the fact that Winnebago County will be down 187 in population figures. She said cities in the county are up an average of 45 people in the new census numbers.
• Was informed by water and wastewater superintendent Kevin Reicks that the city water system will be flushed in the last week of September and first week of October.
