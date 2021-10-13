FC Ambulance Service effort to install AEDs expands in Winnebago County

Members of Forest City Ambulance Service are taking their passion for saving lives to the streets in Winnebago County with a first-year program to install automated external defibrillator devices in high-trafficked businesses and public buildings across the county.

Forest City paramedic of 25 years and paramedic supervisor the past seven years, Dale Rayhons is working hard to line up locations for installing the life-saving devices. It is despite his own personal health challenges with lingering long-haul COVID-19 symptoms. Lorrie and Dave Stromer are installing the AEDs.

Lorrie Stromer is the ambulance service officer manager and an EMT, who provides instruction for cardiopulmonary resuscitation. She noted efforts to motivate community members, starting largely with Forest City first, to be involved in saving lives. Rayhons said it is especially important given a lack of resources for local ambulance crews.

“The public knows how critical it is to have these life-saving devices available,” Rayhons said. “It is kind of like fire extinguishers. If you have it and need it, you will use it. Since it is part of funding by the Forest City Ambulance Service, we’re keeping it somewhat to our service territory and owners of businesses that live in that area. This is just in its infancy and that’s a good start.”

Both Stromer and Rayhons said there is a hope nearby AEDs will become commonplace across all of Winnebago County in the future. Stromer said that large grants from the Hanson Foundation and Winnebago County Community Foundation helped secure the first batch of 20 AEDs, which cost about $20,000. She noted that there is a need for alarmed cabinets for the installations as well.

Participating business are being asked to foot a $125 one-time fee for the cabinets, which have an alarm that will sound when the AED is accessed, so that everyone in the vicinity (and local EMS) knows that an emergency situation may be occurring. Stromer said the 2021 grant funds totaled about $16,000, but the ambulance service covered the rest from funds it raises. However, she noted that the ambulance service needs funds for a new rig, new monitors, and other equipment, so there will have to be a continued focus on receiving grants to continue the effort.

Rayhons cited Schott Funeral Home in Forest City, the Rake Library, Hometown Market in Thompson, the Civic Auditorium and Cabin Coffee in Forest City, and the Forest City Public Library are a few places committed to AED availability at their locations.

Stromer noted that Dave Stromer already installed a new AED and cabinet at Cabin Coffee. Rayons said that with the strained shipping and supply chains, there have been some delays in getting the necessary cabinets. Stromer said there are only a few of the first batch of AEDs not yet spoken for and she urges any interested businesses to contact the ambulance center at 641-585-4634 for more information.

“We really feel it is important to get AEDs out into high-traffic areas,” Stromer said. “Having an AED available and used is the key component to a patient’s survival when a (cardiac) incident happens.”

She noted how user-friendly these devices are for anyone. Special training or certification is not necessary to use them.

“You just pull the cabinet open and the alarm sounds, which is good,” Stromer said. “Then the machine will speak to you when you open the AED. It will tell you where to place the pads, everything you should do for the patient, and if shock is needed it will advise you to push a button to shock. The machine does all the work. It’s quite simple.”

The user will be advised whether CPR should be administered after shocking the patient.

“That’s why it is important that people know CPR and anyone can call the ambulance center if they are interested in CPR training," Stromer said. "If somebody wants the (CPR) training, I’m happy to provide that.”

The one-session CPR training typically takes about four hours for anyone who is new to it and about two hours for someone who is renewing their certification card, which is good for two years.

“The (AED) machine does not give CPR instructions,” Stromer said. “That’s why we like to get people in the community trained. If that machine asks for a shock, do it, even if there is nobody available with CPR experience. That may get them going on its own; there is a chance."

She added that anyone performing CPR should keep stress and distractions to a minimum by focusing on the resuscitation, which is easier said than done.

“I pushed for this idea with the AEDs,” Rayhons said. “It’s effective. I hope we can keep going with this and get them in all the convenience stores, farm stores, and places like that, especially since paramedics are behind the eight ball these days. A location may often be 15-20 minutes away from us, so it could be the difference between life and death. I am glad the Forest City Ambulance Board went ahead with this. It was a great effort that the board members and Lorrie got going.”

Stromer said that she and Dave started installing the first AEDs in September, including one at Winnebago County Public Health. She said that when needed, a shock in the first five minutes tremendously improves someone’s chances of survival.

Rayhons said it will take a lot more community and grant support to expand and keep this effort going. He said he is so glad to be a part of it with his pending Jan. 8, 2022, resignation/retirement as the paramedic supervisor in Forest City. Presently, he is on medical leave and is using paid time off until then. He still serves as a Winnebago County medical examiner, saying he is grateful that he can often work at an able pace on cases.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

