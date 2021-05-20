FAVA receives $9,300 Bayer Fund grant that will provide food to Iowa Veterans

On May 18, FAVA Family Alliance for Veterans of America/WestCare Iowa announced that it received a grant for $9,300 from Bayer Fund, which will be used for food to FAVA's homeless Veterans in the Boone area.
FAVA Veterans really appreciate a warm meal after living out of canned foods and get quite choked over new housing, a new bed, carry-in bags of food, paper products and toiletries provided, according to a FAVA news release.
Many of these men and women who cannot go out of the house on the 4th of July for fear of firecrackers and fireworks taking them back to the fighting at Vietnam, Dessert Storm, Afghanistan, or Iraq when their lives were in danger.
This grant will not only provide support to the FAVA organization, but also the communities it serves by allowing for delivery of bags of food when veterans need it most.
“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”
In 2020, Bayer Fund awarded more than $17 million to over 3,400 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $80 million.
Located at 100 North Clark Street in Forest City, FAVA Family Alliance for Veterans of America has served homeless veterans and veterans with eviction notices in 43 counties in North Iowa since 2013.
A staff of nine makes a difference in approximately 120 Veteran’s lives each year. FAVA operates under a Supportive Services for Veterans Families (SSVF) grant from the Veterans Administration and serves approximately 10 more Veterans a year with a Continuum of Care (CoC) grant from Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
To learn more about WestCare Iowa/Family Alliance for Veterans of America FAVA visit www.fava.westcare.com. To learn more about Bayer Fund visit https://www.fund.bayer.us.