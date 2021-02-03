 Skip to main content
Farmers Trust & Savings Bank provides donations to local Veterans
Farmers Bank Donation Program.jpg

From left, Jerry Christensen VFW & Legion finance officer, and David Fox of Farmers Trust & Savings Bank presenting a $378check to VFW Post 4370.

 Contributed Photo

Farmers Trust & Savings Bank officials continue to honor local veterans who bank locally with them.

David Fox of Farmers Trust & Savings Bank presented checks to Jerry Christensen, VFW & Legion finance officer, for $378 to VFW Post 4370 and $968 to American Legion 315.

In a news release, Farmers & Savings Bank thanked all military service men and women that have served and are currently serving in the armed forces.

The bank chain, with locations in Britt, Buffalo Center and Lake Mills, is thanking veterans by continuing support through its Veterans Honor Checking Account, which donates money to local veterans organizations.

The bank donates $2 for every $1,000 of average annual balance they maintain in their account. Account holders then select which organization they want to support. 

