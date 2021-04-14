Farmers sharing roads during spring planting season presents dangers

The Winnebago County Farm Bureau Board encourages all Iowans to share the road this crop planting season.

Large agriculture equipment, like tractors hauling planting implements, can be found on well-traveled roads, particularly in the Winnebago County area where cities and rural farms co-exist.

“Honestly, it makes us just as nervous being out there, too,” said Scott Anderson, County Farm Bureau board president in a release. “We do our best to get to stay to the side of the road and let others pass, but we have some definite blind spots. Luckily, other vehicles have the advantage of seeing us, so we really do rely on others to help keep the road safe.”

According to the release, when approaching equipment with a slow-moving vehicle sign or flashing lights, according to a WCFB release, drivers need to slow down. The top speed for most tractors is 25 to 30 miles per hour, so a car driving at 60 mph on a highway would have to break hard or make split-second decisions if they do not decrease their speed.