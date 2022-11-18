Farm Bureau welcomes West Hancock football team home from championship

The Hancock County Farm Bureau welcomed the Class 1A state runner-up West Hancock Eagles football team home on the night of Nov. 17 in the West Hancock High School gymnasium.

The Iowa Farm Bureau is the sole title sponsor of the Iowa High School Athletic Association. On behalf of all Iowa Farm Bureau members across the state, Hancock County Board Vice President Darrin Kruger and Board Member Mike Hejlik were there. They presented the entire West Hancock football team and coaching staff with commemorative signature footballs upon their return home from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

“Our students and athletes are among the nation’s best and brightest, and our farmers are among the nation’s most productive," Iowa Farm Bureau Regional Manager Trae Hestness said. "Our partnership with the IHSAA honors both. We take great pride in helping our young people excel, while also renewing pride in the community.”

In addition to providing championship memorabilia and awards to student-athletes, the Iowa Farm Bureau funds scholarships and grants to outstanding young citizens engaged in student government while assisting the association with its ongoing operations. The organization also sponsors the annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Program, which recognizes more than 400 of Iowa’s best and brightest students at a ceremony held in April in Des Moines.

The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation is the largest statewide, grassroots farm organization in Iowa, celebrating over 100 years of creating a better future for agriculture, farm families, and their communities. For more information, visit www.iowafarmbureau.com.