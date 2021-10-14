Farm Bureau seeking 2022 intern

Iowa Farm Bureau is seeking its 2022 CSIF Communications Intern.
The communications intern helps develop strategies focused on supporting farmers as they raise livestock responsibly and successfully. From the office to the field, the communications intern acquires hands-on experience in agriculture, journalism, public relations, marketing, social media, event management, and much more. This paid internship is full-time from May to August, with potential for the selected applicant to work part-time in the spring/fall.
According to the Iowa Farm Bureau website, a few of the absolute requirements include:
• Undergraduate student pursuing a degree in an agriculture-related field
• Support farmers across the state of Iowa at Good Farm Neighbor Award events, open houses, Green Farmstead Partner programming and through social media
• Tapping into creative genius with graphic design, photography, writing and social media
• Guaranteed good times had by all
• And fantastic food at events
Full duties, requirements, necessary educational experience and how to apply may be found at https://fbfs.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/3/home/requisition/3139?c=fbfs.