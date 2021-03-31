Farm Bureau honors local youth

Mitchell County Farm Bureau held a fourth grade poster contest recently, and also presented the St. Ansgar girls basketball team with commemorative signature basketballs.

This year, Ag in the Classroom sponsored the poster contest for all fourth graders in Mitchell County. According to a release, the theme was "What Iowa Agriculture brings you to the table?" This poster needed to be an original poster that showed a food the students enjoy eating that was grown and produced in Iowa. Students needed to research where their food is grown and have some facts about the food as well.

“The fourth graders did an outstanding job with their posters,” said Amanda Jacobs, Outreach Coordinator for Mitchell County Farm Bureau. “I could only award one winner from each school. This year's winners got a $50 gift certificate from a local restaurant for them and their family to go out to eat.”

The Osage winner was Will Hollatz. The Riceville winner was Ian Meirick. The Saint Ansgar winner was Ella Sticker.

Farm Bureau’s Brendt Warrington had the pleasure of presenting commemorative signature basketballs to the St. Ansgar Girls Basketball Team. They were awarded these basketballs because they qualified for state championships this year.