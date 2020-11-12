Farm Bureau donates to North Central Iowa Ag in Classroom

The Hancock County Farm Bureau announced in a release that it has been designated a 2019 Outstanding County Farm Bureau by Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF).

According to the release, the award is for commitment to the local community and advocacy for rural issues. Hancock County Farm Bureau former president Mike Hejlik of Britt has earned the opportunity to provide a $2,500 donation to a local organization or charity and has selected North Central Iowa Ag in the Classroom to receive this award.

This year, Farm Bureaus across the state were able to help contribute more than one million meals for food insecure Iowans during the pandemic and assisted with acquiring personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, according to the release.

After an unprecedented derecho weather event swept across much of Iowa, farm leaders worked to donate essential supplies to those without power and helped their communities with cleanup efforts.

“This year has tested the resilience, adaptability and dedication of our Farm Bureau members who have continued to show up and demonstrate leadership during a time of need,” said IFBF President Craig Hill in the release. “It is a privilege to recognize this leadership and provide an additional opportunity for county Farm Bureau presidents to give back to their communities.”