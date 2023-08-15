Mark Egesdal and his five children all graduated from Forest City High School. His wife Tammy has been a long-time Elementary teacher and both Mark and Zarren announce for Forest City Sports.

“Mark and I raised our children on the farm and that is where they learned to have a strong work ethic,” Tammy said

Mark graduated in 1984 and he started farming when he was still in high school. He has also worked some secondary jobs such as spending a few years working for Winnebago Industries. One of these jobs has included a long-time stint announcing for Forest City High School sports. In the 2002-2003 sports season, Mark was asked to fill in the last few games for the late Denny Paul Lovik.

“I love to interact with the student-athletes from all over the state of Iowa," Mark said. "I don’t know of too many gyms I have not seen the inside of. I would do this job without any pay. The enjoyment of watching the teams grow throughout every season is so enjoyable to watch. Every season, it is hard to watch the seniors play their last game. The season goes so fast that the time I spend doing it seems like a quick minute.”

Mark has announced both boys and girls basketball since 2004, which was his first full season.

“I also did baseball for a couple of seasons and enjoyed every minute, but summers got too full and sadly I had to give that up,” he said.

Mark’s wife Tammy graduated from South Winneshiek High School in Calmar, Iowa. She attended Waldorf University and worked for 10 years for North Central Human Services. She then took evening classes from Buena Vista College and graduated there with a B.A. in education. She has taught in the Forest City School system for 30 years, teaching grades 2-5, with the longest assignment teaching in a multi-age classroom of second and third-grade children.

“Mark and I help our son Zach on the farm and we also have a small herd of cattle,” Tammy said.

Having grown up on a farm near Decorah, Tammy says she enjoys farm life and believes that is what has instilled a strong work ethic in their children. All of the children have come back to the area to live and work.

Amber, the oldest Egesdal child, graduated from FCHS in 2003. She attended Waldorf and received her degree in human services through Buena Vista. She has been a family therapist but is soon making a career change to open a daycare center in Lake Park, Iowa. She also has a small business gift and sign shop store called Country Girl Signs. She is getting married in December and will gain two adult stepsons in addition to her spouse.

Ashley graduated in 2005. Her goal when she graduated was to become a Police Officer and she received a degree in Law Enforcement from Iowa Lake Community College. After her internship working in a jail and seeing what all Law Enforcement officers do, she decided that was not what she wanted to do. She knew she wanted to help people in need and also during her internship, she saw what a dispatcher does and decided that was what she wanted to do to help people.

“Being a dispatcher entails a lot," Ashley said. "In Winnebago County, we run with one dispatcher per shift and we hear from simple calls such as calling in a controlled burn, or more extreme calls such as house fires, burglaries, medical emergencies, and suicidal callers. Each call is handled differently. No two calls are the same. We answer the call., gather whatever information is needed to pass on to the responding officer/first responder and page the appropriate officer/responder for that jurisdiction. We log all radio traffic when officers and responders are en route and, on the scene. We keep track of where each officer/responder is, giving them any information they are looking for, entering and logging all notes, people, or vehicles they ask for in each call. As dispatchers, we also enter warrants, stolen articles, vehicles, and monies. Here in Winnebago County, we are also cross-certified as correction officers, so from time to time we also help with inmates and jail checks.”

Ashley recently received an award for all her hard work. Once a year someone from all dispatch agencies nominates someone for a call they handle. Ashley was nominated for a call that involved a 10-occupant motor vehicle accident. Several of the occupants were airlifted at some point and all survived.

During the call, Ashley paged 13 different agencies She contacted police officers, ambulances, firemen, and helicopters. She also contacted multiple counties for help. During the call, Ashley was keeping track of one of the many monitors on which agency was coming, who is on the scene, who is going to which hospital, and calling extra officers to secure landing zones for helicopters. "This was by far the biggest call I have handled on my own.”

Annette Egesdal graduated from FCHS and while in high school she enrolled in the nursing hub receiving her CNA certification. She later received her nursing degree from North Iowa Area Community College. Annette is a registered nurse and currently works at the Good Samaritan home in Forest City. Annette enjoys working with the elderly population. Annette has two children who will and do attend school in Forest City.

Zach Egesdal graduated in 2010 and attended Iowa Central Community College where he played football. He then transferred to Iowa State. Farming is in Zach’s blood as he now owns and operates Egesdal Farm and Trucking. He has taken over the Egesdal Farm operation and is a third-generation farmer.

Zarren, the youngest member of the Egesdal family graduated from FCHS in 2015. He then attended Iowa Central Community College where he played football and studied TV and radio production. In his second semester, Zarren was hired as the news director of their student-run radio/TV station. He became station manager in his third semester, but left that position to work full-time as the news director at Alpha Media in Fort Dodge. Also going to school full-time, Zarren always knew that he wanted to do something with sports so when he got the opportunity to work at KIOW Radio, he couldn't pass it up.

"Sports broadcasting was a suitable career for me as I love sports and telling stories," Zarren said. "I love Forest City and the Indians so I passed on other opportunities to come home. I had a chance to be the voice of the Indians and I did not hesitate. I always looked up to Orin Harris so taking over for him was exciting yet nerve-wracking."

Zarren says he enjoys everything about his career.

“Getting paid to attend and talk about sports nightly and spending days researching Forest City sports history learning and celebrating those who came before us is quite fulfilling,” Zarren said.

He also enjoys building bonds with the athletes and coaches, saying he "could not ask for a better life." In addition to his work, Zarren also serves as an account executive for the company and helps clients achieve their business goals, helping small businesses grow. He currently serves as President of the Iowa Broadcast News Association. Zarren and his girlfriend, Jenna, are also the proud parents of Vaeda Jane Egesdal, who he says is his “whole world.”