The Winnebago County Conservation Board and the North Iowa Area Community College will hold a Family Fishing Fun day at Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine. The event will be held on Thursday, June 1, from 9-11 a.m. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on “I”/345th Street.

During the Family Fishing Fun event, people of all ages can learn about fishing, including which fish are found in Iowa, how to rig a line, how to cast, and some techniques for catching fish. Everyone will then be able to try their hand at actually catching some fish at Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine. People may bring their own equipment or use equipment that will be provided. Informational handouts will also be available.

The cost for the class will be $19 per family, with registration through NIACC. Participants 16 and older will need a valid Iowa state fishing license. To register, people can go to the NIACC website, https://www.niacc.edu, and register for Class #14008 or they can contact Ashley Kraus at ashley.kraus@niacc.edu. If anyone would like non-registration information about the class, they can contact WCCB Naturalist Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.