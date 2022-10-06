Families visit Forest City's Little Angel's Child Care that opens on Oct. 17

Carl and Katie Douglas’ dream of expanding from their in-home daycare in Mason City about six years has gone big with the opening of their third Little Angel's Child Care and Preschool, which is in Forest City.

With so many employees of Winnebago Industries and other area businesses, it is well-known that additional child care options are needed in and around Forest City. The co-owners and operators will open their new Forest City location on Oct. 17 in the former Forest City Christian School building.

Originally targeted to open last spring, a myriad of factors delayed the opening of the Forest City child care provider, but the Douglas’s continued to dot every “I” and cross every “T” to make it happen.

“We had to put in a different fire system to meet all of the fire codes,” said Carl, noting that a number of new emergency access doors were added as well. “We wanted to make sure that we had ample play areas outside. COVID hit and it was difficult getting contractors and supplies. We also wanted to make sure it was nice and perfect and clean. It’s somewhere we would bring our children.”

The couple has five children of their own. They are Brian 17, Amerah 14, Camdyn 9, Olivia 5, and Melah 4. They currently reside in Quincy, Illinois. Their kids inspired the formation and growth of their child care business, according to Katie. It started by opening an in-home daycare in Katie’s hometown of Mason City six years ago, expanding it, and opening a second location in Carl’s hometown of Quincy several years later. Katie said they love children and had problems finding good, quality child care themselves.

“We’re most excited for this all to be completed and to bring high-quality child care to Forest City,” Katie said. “It will give parents options and really alleviate the stress of not having child care. It’s just about bringing that availability to them.”

A number of parents visiting during open houses at Little Angel's Forest City location on Oct. 1 and 2 echoed the sentiment that good child care is hard to find.

“We’re going a long way for in-home daycare right now,” said Vanessa Paulson of Lake Mills. “That’s just not a good fit. So, I’m glad this is opening.”

Paulson has a 17-month-old son, Liam, and 3-year-old daughter Addi. They were along with her at the Oct. 1 open house. Paulson said her children have been traveling to Northwood for in-home care and the Forest City location could be an option for them. On both open house days, members of the public were invited to tour, ask questions, and sign up for open daycare and preschool slots.

“We end up having to drive to Garner every day for in-home care for our 1-year-old, Noah,” Kandyce Larson of Forest City said. “This is just huge for a child care. There are a lot of rooms.”

In fact, there are at least a dozen different rooms in the building with a total square footage of about 14,000, according to Katie.

“We wanted to start touching children’s lives, the way we felt they needed to be touched,” Carl told prospective parents who were visiting on Oct. 1. "We don’t have a big bank behind us. The backers are us.”

Carl emphasized that they stringently vet all their staffers while treating everyone associated with Little Angle's with respect as unique individuals, regardless of background or circumstances.

Katie said the center has a licensed enrollment capacity of 171 children and a challenge is having ample staff to accommodate it. There will be about 12 staff members at the Forest City location from the outset. She noted that interested parents may also complete enrollment packets via the businesses’ website, littleangelschildcareandpreschool.com or through the Mason City location by calling Amber Griffin at 641.201.8050.

The new child care and preschool center will have a summer program for school age children as well as before and after school care options. Its business hours will be 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.