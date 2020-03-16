Families invited to The Amazing Chemistry Show on March 26
0 comments

Families invited to The Amazing Chemistry Show on March 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Osage Alliance Church will host The Amazing Chemistry Show and Family Experience 6:30 p.m. on March 26.

Founded by Josh Denhart, The Amazing Chemistry Show is an educationally entertaining stage production using science experiments to share about the love God has for them.

This free event will take place at the Cedar River Complex (CRC) Events Center located on the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.

The Amazing Chemistry Show

Josh Denhart will also be presenting in two school assemblies at Osage High School earlier that day.

Visit www.theamazingchemistryshow.com for more information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geraldine Juenger, 98
News

Geraldine Juenger, 98

  • Updated

The family of Geraldine (Spitz) Juenger asks friends and family to share in her 98th birthday on Tuesday, March 17 by sending her birthday car…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News