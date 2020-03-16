Families invited to The Amazing Chemistry Show on March 26

The Osage Alliance Church will host The Amazing Chemistry Show and Family Experience 6:30 p.m. on March 26.

Founded by Josh Denhart, The Amazing Chemistry Show is an educationally entertaining stage production using science experiments to share about the love God has for them.

This free event will take place at the Cedar River Complex (CRC) Events Center located on the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.

Josh Denhart will also be presenting in two school assemblies at Osage High School earlier that day.

Visit www.theamazingchemistryshow.com for more information.

