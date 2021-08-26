Fall garage sales coming to Osage

Fall city-wide garage sales are once again coming to Osage. There will be dozens of garage sales across town on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11. Event times vary.

Those interested in shopping may pick up a map of sale locations at the Osage Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center at 704 Main Street.

According to the press release, those interested in selling, and being listed on the Osage Chamber map, may register online where it says ‘register for this event.’

For more information, contact the Osage Chamber at 641-732-3163.

