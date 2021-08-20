Fall field day coming to northeast Iowa

The Annual Fall Field Day at the Iowa State University Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm will run from 1-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.

Chad Hart, ISU Grain Markets Specialist, will kick off the program in the Borlaug Learning Center, by providing his insights on “Markets, Droughts and Trade.”

Then the program heads to the field to research studies featuring Antonio Mallarino, Soil Fertility Specialist, who will share his information on “Interpreting Fall Soil Test Results and Considering Potential Carry-Over Nitrogen after a Dry Season.” Brian Dougherty, Field Agricultural Engineer, will address “Tile Drainage and Water Management,” and Denise Schwab, Extension Beef Specialist, will discuss “Utilizing Annual Forages for Grazing or Feed.”

The field day is free and open to the public. It starts at the Borlaug Learning Center Headquarters on the ISU Northeast Research Farm and Demonstration Farm. Directions: From Nashua at the Junction of Highway 218 (Exit 220) and County Road B60, go west on B60 1.1 miles to Windfall Avenue, then south one mile to 290th Street, then east 0.2 miles to the farm.

CCA credits will be available (2 CM, 1 SW, 1 NM). For more information about the event, call Terry Basol at 641-426-6801.

