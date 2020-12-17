Faith Lutheran Home rises from horrific outbreak

After a harrowing month, all residents of Faith Lutheran Home are free of COVID-19.
The pandemic took 13 residents as it raged through, with recent unconfirmed reports of an employee’s death.
Due in part to privacy concerns, Faith Lutheran Home Administrator Hunter Lauritsen could not substantiate whether a worker at the facility had passed.
However, in the second week of November, Lauritsen indicated an employee had been admitted to the ICU.
Mitchell County Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen also had no knowledge of a worker’s death.
Among residents, the victims’ ages ranged from lower 60s to over 100 years old.
“We’re currently COVID free, and have been for a few weeks at least,” Lauritsen said. “Things are recovering well. Residents are getting better. Staff members are getting better.
“All things considered, everything’s going pretty good at this point. We’re doing what we can.”
While the virus appears to have burned through Faith Lutheran Home, according to Lauritsen it has spread to Osage Rehabilitation and Health Center, the Good Samaritan Society in Saint Ansgar, and Riceville Community Rest Home.
“There’s definitely a sense of relief,” Lauritsen said of the worst phase of coronavirus passing. “It’s important to remain vigilant. There’s still a lot of COVID going on in our community.
“You still have to wear masks and socially distance, and you can’t have large gatherings for the holidays. That’s been pretty hard when you have a big change like that.”
Following his own advice, Lauritsen himself does not plan to attend any of his family’s normal festivities.
Faith Lutheran Home is still awaiting the arrival of a vaccine.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.
